Kate Taylor in action for the Phoenix. Photo / Getty Images

In Aotearoa's football scene, Kate Taylor is a name to remember. In the past year, she's gone from the Canterbury United Pride to the Wellington Phoenix, captained the NZ U20s, and — just last week — she was called up to make her Football Ferns debut. Taylor talks about her rapid progress and what the different environments have taught her about herself as a player and person.

How did it feel to make your international debut against Norway last weekend?

Just being able to have the opportunity to come on tour with the team has been amazing so far but to be able to get on the pitch in the first game was the cherry on top. Being able to complete one of my childhood dreams is amazing — being in the stadium and warming up on the sideline felt amazing.

At halftime, when I was told I was subbing in I had no time to process, which I think made it a lot easier. So many emotions want to come to the surface but you almost can't let them — because I knew I had a job to do. Playing in that atmosphere [at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo] and in front of the most people I have played in front of to date will be a day I will never forget and I have the people around me and the team to thank for that experience. I couldn't have gone out there without the whole squad. The experience overall is one that I want to continue being a part of for as long as I physically can.

Your rise to the top has been rapid, what's something that it's taught you about yourself and the game?

Being involved in many different environments over the years and now more recently with the Wellington Phoenix, NZ U20s and the Football Ferns I have learnt how important the smaller aspects of the game are — the tools that can help you, and the power of listening to, and doing what your body feels is right.

With tight turnarounds between games and training, most days everyone has their routines for what they like to do so being able to develop this for myself is something I have been working on. Whether it's getting in the gym and spinning the legs, stretching or foam rolling, going for a swim on game day or watching footage, all of these things can make you a better athlete. Creating a routine has helped me to understand how I am on higher-stress days such as game days and what allows me to feel comfortable and ready to go.

How does the Wellington Phoenix environment compare to the NZ Football Ferns?

I guess the biggest difference between these two environments is the length of time that is involved with each. With the Wellington Phoenix and any professional club environment, you can work with your teammates throughout the season making it easier to alter and adapt things. In a national team, you have to effectively use the time you have together because it's usually only for a week or two.

Kate Taylor on debut against Norway. Photo / Getty Images

Another main difference is the personnel. As the first-ever Phoenix team we were starting from the bottom as many of us had never played professionally before, whereas, in the Football Ferns environment, it is about building on what has been created and developed previously with either the same or similar personnel.

At what point did you realise you wanted to take your game beyond the domestic level?

Ever since I was in primary school, I knew I wanted to become a Football Fern, but it was probably around the time I began playing for Canterbury United that I wanted to go play professionally as well. I think personally I can always do more and I never want to be content with where I am at.

Having the opportunity to play professional football allows me to be able to continuously challenge myself because so many different countries offer different styles of play.

Who's been instrumental in your career?

Two people that have been instrumental in my career since I was about 14 are Gunnie (Alana Gunn) and Flea (Annalie Longo). They both picked me up after a U14 South Island tournament back in 2017 and from then on they have been with me every step of the way. From being coached by Gunnie (at Canterbury United Pride) and being coached and playing alongside Flea I have learned so much as a player and as a person.

Have you received any good advice from anyone since being in the Ferns Camp?

I have received a lot of advice while in camp with this amazing bunch of players. Victoria Esson is always a great person to talk to as she has a lot of playing experience and knows her stuff. She reassured me to continue playing how I have been for the U20s as certain aspects cross over and if I can do that then I will be absolutely fine.

Many of the players have also been constantly reminding me to have fun and take in as much as possible. I think that every single person has given me some kind of advice which has been amazing, so much so that I wouldn't be able to speak to all of it because we would be here forever.

How is the team looking for the U20 Fifa World Cup and what does it mean to you to captain the side?

The team is coming along really nicely and the group of girls that have transitioned through the past camps have been developing really well while adapting and learning the style of play. The U20 World Cup is an amazing opportunity for young females playing football to be seen at a major event.

Our recent games against Australia have been significant for players to start measuring what it will be like to play larger countries as well as improving our courageous style of play. On top of all of this, being able to come away with a win and a draw from the four games we played against Australia will give the team and staff more confidence and create more excitement leading into the tournament.

Although the team has not been announced as of yet, I'm certain whoever is selected will be able to travel to Costa Rica and help us reach our goals within the tournament. And being able to captain the side for the last two tours [against Australia] has been an amazing opportunity that has helped me to develop my leadership skills further. It's an honour to do so while wearing the fern on my chest.