Mariana Larroquette of Argentina and Katie Bowen of New Zealand. Women’s International Friendly - New Zealand Football Ferns v Argentina at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand on the Friday 20 February 2023. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

By Michael Burgess at Waikato Stadium

The Football Ferns didn’t get the result they needed – but at least there was some kind of response.

After the embarrassment of last Friday night against Portugal , they looked a different group in terms of attitude and mentality, even if they still fell 2-0 to Argentina.

The defeat will sting – as they conceded two more poor goals and eschewed a couple of good chances – but they can look in the mirror and be more satisfied with their effort and endeavour.

That alone will never be enough, as they missed a creative spark and precision in the final third, but it was a big leap forward from last week.

The basics were better – though still not clean enough – and the performance won’t do much to lessen the worries over the World Cup potential of this team.

Goalkeeper Erin Nayler kept them in the hunt with some outstanding saves, while midfielder Betsy Hassett was tireless and Meikayla Moore was solid. There was also a 30 minute cameo for Michaela Foster, who didn’t look out of place.

But ultimately the South Americans were good value for their victory, with far more chances.

Mariana Larroquette’s 17th minute strike was the decisive moment, before Aldana Cornetti’s 90th minute header sealed the match.

There were five changes from Friday’s 5-0 loss to Portugal. Two were injury enforced, with Ali Riley (thigh) and C J Bott (calf) ruled out, while Claudia Bunge, Malia Steinmetz and Kate Taylor were the other omissions. That meant a 4-4-2 shape, with Liz Anton, Moore, Grace Neville, Daisy Cleverley and Grace Jale the starters introduced.

World No 29 Argentina qualified for the World Cup last July, finishing third behind Brazil and Colombia in South America.

From the start the Ferns tried to play out from the back. It was admirable and brave – but also hazardous – with several nervy moments in the first few minutes. Once they settled they created space with some nice moves, though the last pass or touch was usually astray.

But the first Argentinian goal was another avoidable concession. Katie Bowen gave a hospital pass to Daisy Cleverley, who turned the ball over under pressure. While there was a touch of bad luck – in the way the ball deflected into the net off Larroquette – Bowen’s hesitation was fatal when she had a chance to clear, though the chipped assist was magical.

Argentina went close again, after a break down the left, before the Ferns had their best chance of the half, after an inspired dribble from Hassett, beating three players. Wilkinson’s layoff was clever, but Chance – on her weaker right foot – directed her shot straight at Argentinean keeper Vanina Correa.

Soon afterwards Rennie broke away on the right, though her cross was too deep.

Malia Steinmetz was introduced at halftime (for Rennie), with Hassett moving to right midfield. The Ferns almost played themselves into trouble again from another short goal kick routine, with Nayler doing well to clean up.

She did even better minutes later, with an outstanding save to deny Larroquette, who was clean through.The Ferns thought they had equalised, after Chance produced a lovely finish following a clever cross field ball from Jale, but the midfielder was centimetres offside.

Foster was introduced on the hour – becoming Fern No 203 – to a rapturous applause from local fans, along with a beaming smile from father Ian and family in the grandstand.

The Ferns then went close again, with Jale’s cross eluding two teammates.Paige Satchell and Ava Collins were brought on with 20 minutes to play, but Argentina hung on to their slender lead – and probably should have extended it – but for Nayler’s against the odds intervention, before Cornetti outjumped two defenders to head home, after a sequence of corners.

Football Ferns 0 Argentina 2 (Mariana Larroquette 17′, Aldana Cornetti 90′)

Halftime 0-1