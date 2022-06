Wales v New Zealand during their International Friendly match at the Pinatar Arena. Photosport

The Football Ferns have ended their run of defeats with a 0-0 draw against Wales in Spain this morning.

There were chances for both nations, the best coming for New Zealand coming right at the end with Jacqui Hand's header tipped over the bar by Welsh keeper Laura O'Sullivan.

New Zealand have scored just two goals in their last seven games but they will be at least pleased with the defensive effort in securing a clean sheet.

