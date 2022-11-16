Video shows the basic conditions of World Cup fan rooms in Qatar. Video / World Cup Updates via Twitter

Photos and videos emerging from inside Qatar are scarily akin to Fyre Festival, painting a bleak image for what’s to come over the next month.

The small Gulf nation is set to play host to the biggest sporting spectacle on the planet with thousands of fans to descent on the country.

But fans are set to receive a shock to the system when they see the accommodation conditions they’re in for over the duration of the 2022 World Cup.

Images from inside the Al-Emadi fan village opened the world’s eyes to the potentially incoming disaster with shipping container style rooms set up across the desert.

Now new footage has exposed an even more damning accommodation reality for football fans who are headed to Qatar.

Uploaded to social media the video shows a user walking around an area reportedly set to be used as fan accommodation.

The video shows hundreds of mini marquee style tents with archways painted on the front showing the entry in. Flags of competing World Cup nations sit atop the tent style setups.

The user then opens the tent up to show off two single beds separated by a single bed side table.

That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less. Just two beds and a single bedside table.

While the accommodation is cheap, according to the user they’re $100 per night, the setup comes without airconditioning and as seen in the video even with a slight wind the walls are rattling around.

Social media users have been linking the upcoming World Cup to the hellish Fyre Festival which was portrayed as a once in a lifetime musical festival only to be exposed as nothing more than a downright disaster.

One person called the footage “horrific”.

Qatar has been frantically setting up infrastructure to handle the influx of supporters from across the world, but as more and more photos and videos come to light it’s showing just how brutal the experience is going to be for fans.

A select group of journalists and photographers from around the world were given a tour of one fan village which contained 6000 cabins near the city’s airports.

According to AP, the 3.1 square-kilometre site included a metro station, a bus stop, and a planned temporary restaurant and convenience store.

Some of the fan villages would require fans to travel more than 40 minutes to access stadiums.

Qatar has unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports. Photo / AP

The country has estimated it will have 130,000 rooms per day for the tournament.

“We have enough accommodation and people still they can come and enjoy the tournament and of course they can choose what they are looking for from the accommodation,” Omar al-Jaber, the head of accommodation at Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy told the news agency.

Criticism for the World Cup has come in thick and fast from all over the globe. Just days out from the opening game however organisers have fired back amid a growing onslaught, declaring critics of the tournament as the “enemy” while threatening to take legal action to defend its name.

Qatar’s chief World Cup organiser said attacks on the Gulf state had been launched because it “competed as equals and snatched” the World Cup from rival bidders. A senior member of the Qatar Football Association called European critics “the enemy”.

With the World Cup already shrouded in controversy, the damning images may only continue to plague the event and leave a bad taste in the mouths of fans worldwide.