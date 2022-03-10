All Whites coach Danny Hay. Photo / Photosport

All Whites coach Danny Hay admits the upcoming Oceania 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar will be an unprecedented challenge for him and his coaching staff.

While New Zealand will be favoured to progress as the top nation, the logistical tests of the next few weeks – as well as the constant spectre of a Covid curveball – will make for a demanding period.

With the first part of the tournament staged outside the Fifa window, Hay won't be able to call on a dozen players, including many key men.

He'll need to rely on an initial group of 18, before tactfully integrating the reinforcements as they arrive, depending on their physical and mental readiness.

They'll also need to farewell seven players after the second of three group matches on March 22, who need to return to their clubs, while ensuring optimal performances within the compressed schedule, with up to five matches in 13 days.

It's a unique situation, especially given the competitive nature of an international team environment.

"That's going to require some really skilful management from all of the management team and it's not something that any of us have been through," said Hay. "We don't have a crystal ball. We don't know how that's going to play out."

Working on the culture and off-field processes has been a significant focus over the last year, since the build up to the Tokyo Olympics and that groundwork should pay dividends in Doha.

"I'm quite confident that if we stick to the processes that we've already put in place around that and how we come together and how we commit as a team it shouldn't be too much of an issue," said Hay.

"We've got some really good leaders and the reality is most of our players, if not all of them, have experienced some sort of disruption in their football life over the recent past."

Avoiding any Covid-related issues is another focus, after the recent friendly with Uzbekistan was called off after an outbreak in the camp. It's a particular focus this time, as any individuals who test positive could miss multiple games, given the narrow timeframes.

Players will need to complete negative PCR tests 24 hours before each match and Hay said they will implement a strict regime around mask use and sanitising as well as making sure that players in certain positions "aren't necessarily rooming together".

"There's going to be a whole heap of things that we need to be mindful of, should the worst case scenario happen and somebody picks up Covid," said Hay.

There were players on a long list really to be called in – should the need arise – while Hay was also confident of negotiating extensions around the players from A-League clubs if necessary.

Defender Michael Boxall is listed as a standby player as he comes back from injury, and will only be called in an emergency.

Hay is still hopeful of negotiating a release for Marco Rojas – "Marco is desperate to be a part of it" - but that is dependent on Melbourne Victory.

Germany-based midfielder Sarpreet Singh is in Austria for treatment on an ongoing groin complaint, but Hay is hopeful the playmaker will be back for games later this year.

Hay is looking forward to more time with the young players – including Phoenix rookies Ben Waine and Ben Old, while Cam Howieson's call-up from domestic football was reward for his impressive Auckland City form over the last few seasons.

The presence of captain Winston Reid for the entirety of the tournament could be vital, given his experience, mana and ability.

"Winnie's presence is enormous – even when he is not playing – around the squad," said Hay. "We've got a very young squad, so to have somebody of his experience is massive. He's been there, he's seen it all."