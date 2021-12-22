Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: All Whites coach Danny Hay wary of possible Omicron impact as he plans for 2022 matches

4 minutes to read
All Whites coach Danny Hay. Photo / Photosport

All Whites coach Danny Hay. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

All Whites coach Danny Hay hopes to welcome A-League players back to the international environment in January – despite the looming uncertainty created by the Omicron Covid variant.

Hay was unable to select any Australasian

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.