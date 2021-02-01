Football: All Whites captain Winston Reid reportedly linked with move to Premier League champions Liverpool

Winston Reid with the All Whites in 2019. Photo / Photosport

All Whites defender Winston Reid has been linked with what would be a dream move to the reigning English Premier League champions.

According to the Daily Star, the All Whites captain is reportedly being offered to Liverpool FC by his club West Ham United.

Reid is apparently available at a discount price to the Reds, who previously enquired about fellow West Ham defender Issa Diop before being offered the New Zealander.

He would be one of several short-term options for the Merseyside club, who have been ravaged by injuries in their defensive core this football season, leading to an up and down Premier League campaign.

The 32-year-old Kiwi recently completed a loan move at Sporting Kansas in Major League Soccer where he played in 10 matches, and has returned to London to be with his parent club.

While Reid's been on the outs at the London club with no games played in the last two and a half seasons, he offers Liverpool one thing they currently do not have at the centre back position – experience.

The club is desperately in need of reinforcements with usual starters Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out indefinitely, and fellow first-teamer Joel Matip recently suffering an ankle injury.

That has left the likes of midfielders Fabinho – who is also injured – and Jordan Henderson, alongside young defenders Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips as their first-choice options at the back.

Reid would thus get a good amount of game time, making a switch to Liverpool a no-brainer from a personal point of view.

West Ham manager David Moyes told the website Claret and Hugh the Kiwi had been training after enjoying "a bit of time off when he got back from America''.

"We have him back and if he wants to go out on loan we'll be open to that. But we're also very happy to have him around the place. He's been a great ambassador for the club, and he's someone I respect greatly. At the moment we have four centre-halves who are competing for positions, and we don't have too many openings in that area at the moment," Moyes said.

Up until the 2017-18 campaign, Reid donned the Hammers' captain's armband on a number of occasions and emerged as a key player, notching up 17 or more league appearances in six consecutive seasons.