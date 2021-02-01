Football: All Whites captain Winston Reid loaned to Championship side Brentford FC

Winston Reid with the All Whites in 2019. Photo / Photosport

All Whites defender Winston Reid was linked to a Premier League contender but has instead been loaned to a Championship contender.

According to the Daily Star, the All Whites captain was reportedly being offered to Liverpool FC by his club West Ham United.

However on deadline day, he will move down a division to join Brentford FC, currently sitting third in the Championship.

The 32-year-old Kiwi recently completed a loan move at Sporting Kansas in Major League Soccer where he played in 10 matches, and had returned to London to be with his parent club.

Up until the 2017-18 campaign, Reid donned the Hammers' captain's armband on a number of occasions and emerged as a key player, notching up 17 or more league appearances in six consecutive seasons.

While Reid's been on the outs at the London club with no games played in the last two and a half seasons, he offers Brentford valuable experience.

"With his quality, personality and experience, we know he will do a great job for us over the next few months," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said.

"We were a little short at centre back and Wunstin will be able to challenge in those places."

Brentford sit six points behind Championship leaders Norwich City and two back from second placed Swansea with a game in hand. The top two teams in the Championship automatically qualify for the Premier League.

Brentford finished third last season before losing the playoff final to Fulham in extra-time.