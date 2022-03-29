Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Five takeaways from ANZ Premiership round three: Race for Silver Ferns positions heating up

5 minutes to read
Karin Burger and Claire Kersten in action. Photo / Photosport

Karin Burger and Claire Kersten in action. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Olivia Cook

Olivia Cook runs through the main takeaways from week three of the ANZ Premiership.

1. Thriller proves Pulse are contenders

The young Central Pulse side are real contenders this season, despite their one-goal .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.