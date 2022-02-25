The scales are often referred to as 'the first opponent' of a fight week. Photo / Getty Images.

Christopher Reive looks at the week that was, and the weekend ahead, in combat sports.

Weight-cutting worries

This week a rather disturbing video of Bellator MMA fighter Adam Piccolotti surfaced – with an equally disturbing caption. Piccolotti fought on last weekend's Bellator 274 card, where he claimed a unanimous decision win, but has since been suspended for four to six months after the video of his weight cut began doing the rounds.

The lightweight contender shared the video on his Instagram which showed him crawling out of a portable sauna and vomiting green/yellow fluid all over a grounded towel.

He captioned the now-deleted video: "Disclaimer: don't try this at home. Keep in mind I am a professional fighter and there is medical staff on standby. There is no glory without sacrifice. This was one of my toughest weight cuts. After I got down to weight I continued to throw up for 20-plus times throughout the night. There is no way I could have pulled it off without the help of my team. These three were so solid throughout the entire process."

This is not how a weight cut should look. Some people may hold onto the attitude that a weight cut should be a horrible, strenuous process, but that sets a terrible example for the next generation. This sort of attitude puts athletes in hospital, yet we are still seeing athletes collapse on the scales or have to withdraw from fights before even getting to the scales because of issues with their weight cut.

Jordan Sullivan, also known as the Fight Dietitian, manages the weight cuts for a big chunk of Australia and New Zealand's elite fighters – including City Kickboxing's UFC and PFL fighters – and summed the issue up nicely in a recent Instagram post.

He said: "We don't cut a lot of weight, we cut the appropriate amount of weight during fight week and every step of the process is guided by the latest science – that is how weight cutting should be."

You can watch the full video below (disclaimer: there are clips of Piccolotti's since-deleted video), which I would recommend for anyone interested in the topic – fighter or otherwise.

The heavyweight title picture becomes clear(ish)

The wait goes on for an undisputed world heavyweight title showdown. While WBA, IBF and WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk and WBC champ Tyson Fury tried to position themselves for such a clash, their mandatory challengers have said otherwise.

There were suggestions Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte would take 'stand-aside' money to allow the undisputed bout to go ahead, but that won't be the case. Instead, Usyk will have to give Joshua a chance at getting his belts back (rumoured for June), while Fury will have to give Whyte with a shot at the WBC title (planned for April; contracts have been finalised).

There is a silver lining for fans in the UK in all of this, however, as it keeps the dream of that undisputed title clash being between Fury and Joshua. For that to happen, you'd have to think Joshua needs to make serious changes, after Usyk dominated the Brit. Joshua has since parted with his long-time coach Rob McCracken, and has yet to name his replacement. Tyson Fury has offered his services for free.

From hero to zero – and back again?

Like many individual sports, mixed martial arts is subject to Newton's law for universal gravitation – what goes up must come down. OK, perhaps it is a stretch to put making the jump from an amateur career to the professional ranks in a physics sense, but it's an accurate summary for what Michelle Montague faces over the next week.

For the past few years, the 28-year-old from Matamata has been honing her craft on the amateur stage with superb results. After a career in rugby and success in wrestling, Montague took to MMA and has thrived. Champion of the Oceania region and champion of the world in the lightweight division, Montague amassed an 11-2 amateur record – her two losses being at featherweight against the multiple-time world champion Sabrina Laurentina De Sousa of Bahrain.

But that all stands for nothing but experience when she makes her professional debut next week as part of the Professional Fighters League Challenger Series. A new initiative for the PFL this season, the Challenger Series is a chance for eight fighters to earn a spot in the US$1 million tournament later in the year.

Kiwi Genah Fabian is already part of the lightweight tournament, and Montague will be looking to join her with a dominant win over American Olivia Parker (4-2). The Challenger Series is an interesting format in which, while they invite eight fighters (thus having four winners), only one will earn the contract; impressing the bosses is paramount.

While she impressed in the amateurs, Montague comes in as a blank slate; back at the bottom and trying to work her way back up, and her journey is going to be one worth following – and you can do so via Sky Sport; New Zealand's PFL broadcaster.

Israel Adesanya – professional wrestler?

New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion has mentioned his desire to one day dabble in the world of professional wrestling, and speaking to TalkSport on his UK media tour this week revealed plans to appear in the WWE before his fighting days are done.

What that would look like, who really knows – Adesanya said: "You might just see me sneak up from under the ring one day."

It isn't out of the realm of possibility that Adesanya has a serious go at professional wrestling after his MMA career, though, and a source of advice wouldn't be too far away from home with Kiwi Cheree Crowley, sister of Adesanya's City Kickboxing teammate Nyrene Crowley, fighting for the WWE under their NXT banner under the name Dakota Kai.

Adesanya already has a way with the microphone, but how he would go in selling the action would be the big test. Colour me intrigued.

This weekend

There's a whole lot to like in the days ahead if you're a combat sports fan. Let's start with the UFC where lightweights Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green headline the card on Sunday.

Green only fought two weeks ago, but answered the call when Makhachev's initial opponent Beneil Dariush withdrew due to injury. This was supposed to be a title eliminator between Makhachev (No 5) and Dariush (No 3); will the same apply if Green wins?

I doubt it, but Makhachev will surely get a title shot later this year should he get past Green – which is expected. Green could surprise with his fleet-footed striking style, but it's hard to see a way Makhachev doesn't get his hands on Green and wrestle him into oblivion.

Over to boxing, WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (17-0) puts his title on the line against Michal Cieslak (21-1) on Monday.

Of interest down this end of the world, Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean (20-0) takes on Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (11-6). The booking comes across as something of a showcase fight for McKean's UK debut, after relocating from Australia to join Anthony Joshua's camp for the Oleksandr Usyk bout last year.

McKean had previously tried to jump the queue by calling out Joseph Parker in 2021, but will now look to make his name known in the division.