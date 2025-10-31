“Mr Drake incurred a three-month sanction, which ended on 30 October 2025. He is now eligible to return to sport.”
THC is banned under the substances of abuse category in the Sports Anti-Doping Rules – which acknowledge that some substances are used outside of sport.
Commission chief executive Rebecca Rolls acknowledged the practical approach to sanctioning under the substances of abuse category, but said it was a reminder to athletes that cannabis is still banned in sport.
“We support this practical approach to sanctioning. However, we hope this stands as a reminder that athletes can and do receive anti-doping sanctions for using banned substances, including recreational drugs like cannabis.”