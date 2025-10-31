Already a subscriber? Sign in here

A Timaru boxer and two-time South Island Golden Gloves champion has been handed a three-month sanction after testing positive for the use of cannabis.

Shannon Drake, who is in his early 20s, tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – the main psychoactive compound in cannabis – during the South Island Golden Gloves boxing competition on June 1.

The ruling, released today, said Drake admitted to the recreational use of cannabis.

“The commission accepted that the use was out of competition and unrelated to sporting performance,” the Sports Integrity Commission said.

Drake went on to win the 75kg Elite Open final of the 2025 South Island Golden Gloves. He’s also won the New Zealand Golden Gloves.