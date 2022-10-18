Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Five reasons why...the Black Caps will win the T20 World Cup

By
5 mins to read
The Black Caps celebrate a wicket during the recent tri-series. Photo / photosport.nz

The Black Caps celebrate a wicket during the recent tri-series. Photo / photosport.nz

Kris Shannon runs through five reasons why the Black Caps can win the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

1. T20s can get weird

Doesn't really feel like we need 200-odd words on this one. Just

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport