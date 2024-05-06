A general view of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. Photo /Getty Images

Trinidad and Tobago is monitoring a possible terror threat ahead of next month’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup where the Black Caps are set to play three of their four pool games.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley confirmed to local media that security agencies in the West Indies were monitoring a possible terror threat to the tournament, which begins on June 2.

New Zealand play group games against West Indies, Uganda and Papua New Guinea at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, while they open the tournament against Afghanistan in Guyana.

“Unfortunately, the threat of terrorism in its many and varied expressions is an ever-present danger in the world of the 21st century,” Rowley told the Trinidad Daily Express. “It is against this backdrop that all nations, like our region, when hosting large or vulnerable gatherings, make an extra effort in national security preparations and response readiness to take seriously, all threats, expressed or implied.

“Given the fact that bad actors can choose to misbehave in any way possible it makes it virtually impossible to completely seal off all opportunities.

“However, in order to ameliorate these dangers, we at the local and regional levels have remained alert to many threats and singularly or together have our intelligence and other security agencies working to protect the population in countries and at venues throughout the tournament.”

The ICC and Cricket West Indies issued a joint statement saying a “robust security plan” was in place for the World Cup.

“We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event,” the statement said. “We want to assure all stakeholders that safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place.”