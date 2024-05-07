Kane Williamson leads the Black Caps' huddle during the 2023 Cricket World Cup semifinal. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi cricket fans can watch the Black Caps and White Ferns chase silverware on Sky Sport for the next five years.

The broadcaster and International Cricket Council have announced a new deal for Sky to be the exclusive New Zealand home for all ICC men’s and women’s events through to the end of 2028.

Under the new partnership, Sky will broadcast 16 international events, including ODI World Cups, T20 World Cups, Champions Trophies, World Test Championship finals and U19 World Cups.

The first of these events commences in June with the men’s T20 World Cup hosted in the United States and West Indies. The Black Caps will begin the tournament in a pool with the West Indies, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

That will be followed by the women’s tournament in Bangladesh in October, where the White Ferns will take on Australia, India, Pakistan and a qualifying nation.

The deal — which will include the No Boundaries review show following all Black Caps matches — extends to the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2028.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Sky Sport,” said ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice. “With the men’s T20 World Cup taking place next month, we are delighted to add Sky to our roster of broadcast partners ahead of the biggest World Cup ever.”

Sky chief content and commercial officer Jonny Errington said Sky was excited to be renewing its relationship with the ICC.

“We know our customers value being able to watch the best of international cricket from around the world, so it is great to be able to add another chapter to our long-standing relationship.”

TVNZ holds the broadcasting rights for New Zealand domestic and home international matches until 2026, having inherited the deal after the demise of Spark Sport.