Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring against Portugal. Photo / AP

1. New face at top table

In 21 editions of the men’s World Cup, featuring 80 nations since the first edition in 1930, only eight countries have lifted the trophy.

When discounting Uruguay, whose last triumph came in 1950, and when considering Spain are the only first-time champion this century, we can generally head into a World Cup feeling confident the victor will emerge from one of football’s big seven.

The showpiece of the global game is in that regard not too different from the Cricket World Cup (six winners, none of them us) or the Rugby World Cup (favourites France can become the fifth next year).

Which is why Morocco’s success would be so savoured, if they take down France in the semifinals and vanquish either Argentina or Croatia in Monday morning’s final.

Croatia, too, are vying for their first crown and, representing a smaller population than New Zealand, they’re a pretty cool story.

But they also represent Europe: a continent with 12 World Cup wins. Morocco on the other hand…

Morocco's Yahia Attiyat Allah (25) celebrates with teammates after the World Cup quarterfinal win over Portugal. Photo / AP

2. This time for Africa

Those were the four words sent by Shakira to her 53 million Twitter followers moments after Morocco’s stunning quarter-final win over Portugal. They were also, in 2010, the key refrain from the greatest anthem to grace any major sporting event.

Shakira was right when, with South Africa becoming the first African host of the World Cup, she sang that profound line, along with the equally resonant “waka waka, eh, eh”.

But the Colombian (weird choice, come to think) was even more correct on this occasion: it really does feel like this time for Africa.

Morocco became the third team from the continent to reach a World Cup quarter-final and, unlike Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010, the Atlas Lions advanced to set up a semifinal showdown with the defending champions.

The fact Morocco could soon go from kicking Spain and France out of their nation to kicking those nations out of the World Cup is delicious. But their exploits are not theirs alone, as coach Walid Regragui explained.

“We hope to fly the flag of African football high,” he said. “I hope in the future we’ll be seeing more African teams. Why not an African World Cup champion in the future?”

Why not now? Do it for Shakira.

3. Every underdog has their day

Morocco have done their fair share to realise Shakira’s prophecy. And - can’t believe I’m about to credit Fifa - so have the game’s governing body.

Fifa’s otherwise awful decision to expand the 2026 World Cup to 46 nations does have one benefit beyond making themselves richer. More teams can now aspire to follow Morocco’s historic lead - specifically, four additional teams from Africa who will gain automatic entry.

Given the continent is home to half a billion more people than Europe but in Qatar had eight fewer qualification slots, an increase is overdue. Nigeria (world ranking of 32), Algeria (37), Egypt (39), and Côte d’Ivoire (48) would all be worthy participants in 2026.

Hundreds of millions all over the world will be inspired by Morocco achieving the previously unimaginable, including a fair few footballers considering their eligibility options. Half of Morocco’s squad was born overseas but chose to represent their homeland and, with that choice paying off, other nations’ diaspora will surely do likewise.

Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air by players after the World Cup quarterfinal win over Portugal. Photo / AP

4. Atlas Lions the pride of Arab world

When drawing up a shortlist to outline the positives of hosting a World Cup in Qatar, the emphasis is on the short.

It’s probably fun for fans who, with stadiums situated so closely together, can attend multiple games a day, and it’s exposed celebrities like David Beckham and Morgan Freeman who have no qualms about trading morals for cash.

But, while that’s all very important, one meaningful and momentous plus has been bringing a World Cup to the Arab world.

Following groundbreaking tournaments in the Far East and Africa, making Arab nations the focus of football’s showpiece has produced great results.

Morocco are the obvious standout, but Saudi Arabia shocked potential winners Argentina, Tunisia shocked potential winners France, and Qatar participated.

All (except the hosts) have been colourfully backed by cacophonous legions of fans, while the Muslim religion and Islamic dress has enjoyed a rare turn in the sporting spotlight.

The event has also allowed for ubiquitous displays of support for Palestine, with the Moroccan players only the latest to proudly fly their flag.

If they now end this fairy-tale run with a dream result, for them, for the Arab world, for Sonny Bills Williams? Allahu Akbar, indeed.

5. Elbow out Greece

Before this World Cup, there was an easy and boring answer to the most surprising winner of a major football tournament: Greece at Euro 2004. But the only memorable aspect of that was the final outcome.

Greece, to their partial credit, played to their strengths, defending stoutly and leaning on set-piece prowess to grind out three consecutive 1-0 knockout victories.

It was an amazing accomplishment; Greece’s pre-tournament odds were 150-1. But it was dull - not so much parking the bus as building an entire depot.

Some might have found Morocco’s style similarly defensive or limited. But while the north Africans have matched Greece in solidity, they’ve mixed it with counter-attacks of real pace and energy.

Their round-of-16 upset over Spain was a typical example of the upsetting-Spain genre, but Morocco were the better side in their quarter-final against Portugal, exemplifying how to not just survive but thrive without the ball.

When allied to the passion in the stands, a victory for the 300-1 outsider will be remembered approximately twice as fondly as the Greek feat.