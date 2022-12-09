Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Fifa World Cup: Why this tournament is one of the best ever - on the field anyway

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Australia. Photo / AP

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Australia. Photo / AP

NZME’s world-renowned football blog Goalmouth Scramble is back. Our rotating stable of football writers will offer daily hot takes on all the action from the World Cup in Qatar. Today, Michael Burgess wonders if this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport