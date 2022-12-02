New footage shows how a secret Danish tactics note fell into Aussie hands. Photo / Twitter

A secret Danish tactical note ended up in the hands of the Aussies during the Socceroos’ famous World Cup victory on Thursday.

New footage of the incident, which occurred during Australia’s 1-0 victory over Denmark that saw them advance into the last 16, shows the moment quick-thinking Socceroos striker Mitch Duke picked up a note from the Danish coaches off the pitch.

The note, which had been exchanged around by Danish players during the game, would be passed on to Socceroos coach Graham Arnold and his coaching team.

They can be seen discussing the note, which reportedly contained confirmation that Denmark were switching formations to play with two strikers, as well as a message saying “believe”.

Australia were already expecting a tactical change, but the note solidified their plan to bring on another defender as they attempted to hang on to the lead.

Footage of *the* note falling into the wrong hands 😂#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Pe8cImNbgF — Danish Football (@DanishFTBL) December 2, 2022

Asked about the incident ahead of Australia’s round of 16 clash against Argentina on Sunday, Arnold took a swipe at the Danish, the world No 10 team who were hot favourites going into the match.

“Mitchell Duke brought it (the note) over to me, and I thought he was being nice cleaning up rubbish,” Arnold said on Friday.

“He handed it to me and I didn’t even look at it. I handed it back. I was just focused on the substitution. I knew when [defender Bailey Wright] came on that we had to go to a back five. I always have a Plan A, B, C, D and E ... for every occasion if you’re down 1-0 or up 1-0.

“In that little way it showed me they didn’t have a plan ready. It was an off-the-cuff thing, if they’re having to send notes out to players … it’s not pre-planned beforehand.

“Whereas we pre-planned those types of things beforehand so the players know if Bailey Wright comes on like he did they knew straight away we’re going to a back five because we’d already done that messaging.”

Australia's head coach Graham Arnold celebrates. Photo / AP

The incident echoes Aussie goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne’s infamous act in their intercontinental playoff penalty shootout win over Peru to make the World Cup finals.

Video emerged of Redmayne tossing away a bottle with notes belonging to his Peruvian opposite number during penalties.

“Yeah, that happened, we spoke about it,” Redmayne said after the match.

“If we had notes on our drink bottle and if someone saw that, it would have been thrown a long way away.

“I know how much it means to the boys so it was kind of like a kill or be killed moment, so I took my moment.”