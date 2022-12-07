Referee Jesus Valenzuela from Venezuela checks the VAR screen during the World Cup match between France and Poland. Photo / AP

Referee Jesus Valenzuela from Venezuela checks the VAR screen during the World Cup match between France and Poland. Photo / AP

NZME’s world-renowned football blog Goalmouth Scramble is back. Our rotating stable of football writers will offer daily hot takes on all the action from the World Cup in Qatar. Today, Bonnie Jansen is wowed by the high-tech gadgetry on display.

OPINION:

Football became the world’s biggest sport because it required close to zero resources. To play the game all that was required was a ball of some description and two markers to represent a goal.

The game could be played on streets, in living rooms and in schoolyards. Just about any bit of space could be used as a pitch.

But football has come a long way and at the World Cup in Qatar, there are endless displays of the virtual world. High-tech sports equipment has been in play for a while, but perhaps never to this extent.

It’s time to digest the best and worst innovations at this World Cup, and to rate how useful they actually are for the game.

VAR

Japan's Kaoru Mitoma appears to have the ball over the line before crossing it for a goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain. Photo / AP

The system that put Costa Rica through to the World Cup over New Zealand was tested at the 2018 World Cup. Four years later it’s in full swing in Qatar — and it’s at the heart of controversies.

The Video Assistant Referee is more impressive than ever. Supported by cameras mounted around the stadium, VAR tracks up to 29 data points on each player’s body, doing so 50 times per second.

The system in Qatar has the ability to make semi-automated offside calls, with the new technology providing an alert to video match officials inside the video operation room.

It’s always the referee’s call — and complaining about their decision is half the fun for a spectator.

But with VAR, referees can reverse their original calls or revisit sanctions, making it less likely they will get the big calls wrong.

Rating: 9/10

VAR is right up there as a great addition to the game. There’s far less chance of a ref making the wrong decision. However, this groundbreaking technology is deducted a single point in our scientific analysis because it’s the reason Chris Wood’s goal was disallowed against Costa Rica.

Most memorable World Cup moment:

When Japan’s goal (allowed) against Spain was debated across social media. Despite being deemed valid, the ball looked like it clearly crossed the line before the shot was made. It left fans arguing the goal for days.

Chargeable match balls

The Al Rihla ball for Qatar's World Cup

An empty plastic bottle will no longer cut it for a game of footy.

Indonesia may have failed to qualify for the tournament but they certainly left their mark as the manufacturers of the Al Rihla, the official match ball by Adidas.

The ball is filled with motion sensors collecting accurate information on its movement, and transmitting data to video match officials.

To help referees make more precise decisions, the connected ball technology reports data 500 times per second.

Rating: 5/10

It’s undeniably epic, but is it worth it? Seem’s like a lot of effort for data that isn’t necessarily, er, necessary.

Most memorable World Cup moment:

The viral picture. Balls charging, still in their bag, one giant multi-plug, and an empty stadium — some great behind-the-scenes content right there.

The Fifa app

Fifa has released an app which allows fans at the ground to point their phone camera at their favourite football player mid-game and find out all their live match stats.

Qatar has built a reputation as one of the worst-ever World Cup hosts. However, if you’ve taken a trip to Doha regardless and find yourself in the stadium crowd, you should download the Fifa app immediately.

It provides real-time player data captured by Fifa’s performance analysts.

The combination of augmented reality and artificial intelligence means live match attendees can hold their phone up to the field, triggering “pitch recognition mode”. The app scans to detect players.

Fifa’s app is a die-hard football fan’s dream.

Clicking on any player displays all their key stats.

It reveals their match speed, ball possession, multiple heat maps, and attempts on goal.

Rating: 12/10

Unreal. Nothing more to add. Let’s hope this is implemented at the Women’s World Cup next year in New Zealand and Australia.

Most memorable World Cup moment:

The TikTok of a fan using this in the crowd. There don’t seem to be any technical lags with the app running smoothly. Despite being high up in the stands, the app looks to recognise players almost faster than the naked eye.

Stadium coolers

For visitors to Qatar, it’s hot on the outside, but chilly on the inside.

The tournament dates were shifted to avoid the most intense heat of the Qatari summer, but temperatures were always going to get stiflingly hot in the Middle East.

That’s where Dr Saud Abdulaziz Abdul Ghani — aka Dr Cool — stepped in.

He’s the engineer behind the giant air-conditioning units keeping the stadiums cool, and he says cooling the venues is just like cooling a car. The unit uses a combination of insulation and targeted cooling.

Cool air is pumped into the stadium through grills and nozzles in the stands and alongside the pitch. Using an air-circulation technique, the cooled air is then drawn back, re-cooled, filtered, and pushed back out.

A man speaks on phone as he walks in front of giant air conditioning at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo / AP

Getting an agreeable temperature at the venues was crucial for Qatar’s efforts to win the hosting rights ahead of other countries.

No need for water breaks, because the stadium can sit comfortably at between 17-24 degrees Celsius.

As opposed to outside the stadium, where it’s averaging almost 10 Celsius more.

Rating: 8/10

No drinks stoppages — a big plus or a minus depending on how your team performs on the night.

Most memorable World Cup moment:

Attendees were surprised to receive Qatar-themed blankets in their gift bags on the opening night because the stadium is that brisk compared with the atmosphere outside.



