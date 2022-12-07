Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Fifa World Cup: Goalmouth Scramble - Rating the technology on show in Qatar

By Bonnie Jansen
5 mins to read
Referee Jesus Valenzuela from Venezuela checks the VAR screen during the World Cup match between France and Poland. Photo / AP

Referee Jesus Valenzuela from Venezuela checks the VAR screen during the World Cup match between France and Poland. Photo / AP

NZME’s world-renowned football blog Goalmouth Scramble is back. Our rotating stable of football writers will offer daily hot takes on all the action from the World Cup in Qatar. Today, Bonnie Jansen is wowed by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport