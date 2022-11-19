Video uploaded to social media showed off disastrous conditions at the World Cup fan village. Video / @havoc.s15 via TikTok

Video uploaded to social media showed off disastrous conditions at the World Cup fan village. Video / @havoc.s15 via TikTok

The latest World Cup nightmare has been revealed with the Rawdat Al Jahhaniya fan village still resembling a construction site.

Expected to be home to England and Wales fans over the next few weeks, the area has abandoned machinery and unfinished facilities.

The first game of the 2022 World Cup is less than 48 hours from getting underway, but the off-field hits continue to pile up for organisers.

In damning images, the fan village located near the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium looks more like a teenager’s bedroom than what fans would expect from a $A300 per night cabin.

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Photo / Michael Burgess

Large piles of rubble were seen throughout the village along with abandoned forklifts and a digger. Next to one row of containers was a pile of rubbish consisting of boxes, cables and pipes.

The village had promised top facilities for fans alongside the hundreds of containers, with a tennis court, cinema and fitness centre said to be available. Unfortunately the fitness centre is said to be just a few pieces of outdoor equipment near the entrance with no sign of the tennis court or cinema, according to The Guardian.

Two contractors spoke out about the damning conditions, revealing the cabins will struggle to keep fans cool in the desert conditions.

“It has been hell. The aircon in the cabin barely works and sounds like a (fighter jet) is taking off. Even if you have it on all the time during the day it is still 27C. You can’t have it on at night because it is so noisy,” one said to The Times.

Fifa's World Cup fan village is already coming apart at the seams. Photo / Tik Tok

The second fan described the accommodation as a nightmare and the most uncomfortable place he’s even been.

“They are rock hard so you might as well sleep on the floor,” he said. “I have never been somewhere so uncomfortable. We have been here for 10 days and it is a nightmare. It might be OK if you want to rough it for a night or two, but any longer would be dreadful.”

A fan video uploaded to social media showed off the less than flattering conditions for fans and the disastrous conditions surrounding the villages.

The noisy airconditioner units within the cabins have nothing on the noise being produced by the machinery sitting just outside the fences, blasting out sound at levels which would be hellish for those staying in the nearby cabins.

£185 a night at The World Cup Fan Village😂 pic.twitter.com/Kq3oadzjF6 — Spindly Killer Fish Is Closed Monday (@mrsanderzisin) November 18, 2022

Qatari officials will be hoping the World Cup can produce the best games of all-time to steal the limelight away from what’s going on around the Gulf nation.

The World Cup was already shrouded in controversy after Qatar was named as the 2022 host, but as the event has drawn closer to kick off, the issues have piled up.

From cracks appearing outside stadiums to Qatar pulling a shocking backflip and banning beer sales inside stadiums.

A migrant worker sleeps on a bench before his early morning shift, in front of Khalifa International Stadium, which will host matches during the Fifa World Cup. Photo / AP

Unquestionably, however, the biggest disaster so far has been fan accommodation with photos and videos showing just how rough a time some fans are in for.

Locals have attempted to cash in on the influx of visitors by sending Airbnb prices to the moon, with fans exposing the horror conditions for the overpriced rentals.

But it’s the fan villages that have attracted the most backlash with a video posted to social media showing mini marquee-style tent setups, leaving social media users labelling the World Cup the new Fyre Festival.

Images from inside the Al-Emadi fan village opened the world’s eyes to the potentially incoming disaster with shipping container-style rooms set up across the desert.