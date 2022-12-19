Football World Cup 2022: Argentina win thrilling final against France. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

Every now and then sport conjures up something so unbelievable, that is actually perfect.

So rich in meaning, so deep with drama, so full of action, so unforgettable.

It doesn’t happen much — and even more rarely on the biggest of occasions — but that was the miracle of the 2022 Fifa World Cup final.

For once, the show exceeded the pre-match hype and smashed it out of the park.

Forget, for a moment, if you can, about Lionel Messi, though he was so much of why it was special.

And put Kylian Mbappe’s magic aside.

This was bigger than any individual, a masterpiece, the Sistine Chapel on Qatari grass.

It was a reminder why we love sport so much.

World Cup finals are always special occasions, but that is usually where it stops.

With so much at stake, they rarely rise. And they are never, ever, this open.

At times, Monday’s match was a journey back in time, to those Corinthians days, where attack was everything and defence an afterthought.

At least that’s how it felt.

Argentina's Angel Di Maria, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal. Photo / AP

There was some extraordinary stuff, not least in the dying minutes of extra time.

In any other game — especially the biggest of them all — teams are shutting up shop, wary of a fatal error.

Not here. France could have — should have — scored in the 123rd minute, with Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez producing a brilliant save to deny Randal Kolo Muani, before the South Americans swept downfield, producing a gilt edged chance for Lautaro Martinez.

Just 20 seconds had elapsed.

Renowned television commentator Peter Drury is rarely lost for words but he seemed to be, proclaiming, “when does this end?”, with mixture of amazement and admiration.

It was surely the greatest decider of the modern era — knocking the 1986 classic between Argentina and West Germany off its perch — and probably the best of all time.

But, more than that, when will we see a final like that again?

Probably never. It had everything.

Messi’s early penalty was the ideal opening chapter, before Argentina’s swashbuckling second, one of the most beautiful team goals ever scored on such a stage.

By most measures, and most finals, that was enough.

The South Americans continued to dominate, as France couldn’t get going and by the 67th minute, Argentina had recorded nine shots (five on target) to zero, with the defending champions yet to have a touch inside the opposition penalty area.

But comfort quickly turned to chaos, with Mbappe’s brace in a dizzying 97 second burst.

First the ice cool penalty, then the stupendous volley.

France's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

“So, now what?” asked an incredulous Drury.

No one, not even French coach Didier Deschamps, could quite believe what they had seen, because no one had seen anything quite like this.

No team had managed this kind of final comeback since 1986 and no country had turned around a two-goal deficit to win since 1954.

Argentina were stunned, but rebounded, as Messi threatened with a 98th minute bullet from distance before extra time.

In hindsight, the final was the perfect blend.

Argentina are naturally attacking — but also vulnerable defensively while the young, inexperienced French team were forced to be more cavalier after going behind, then just kept playing that way.

From 2-2 onwards it felt like a kind of cosmic intervention gripped both sets of players, forgetting the safety first mantras that have been drilled into them, year after year, since they were kids.

The extra time period was extraordinary. More chances, heroic defending, then Messi’s second destiny moment, as the Argentinean bench emptied to celebrate with him.

Some of those same substitutes were in tears just minutes later, with the late, late penalty awarded to France. Surely not, not now?

Unfortunately for Argentina yes, as Mbappe sealed a final hat-trick, the first since 1966, before the crazy action to end extra time.

France had shown amazing spirit to fight back from impossible situations — twice — but Argentina’s tournament had been built on resilience, since the shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on the third day.

They had been pushed by Mexico, then Australia, while the circumstances of the Netherlands’ quarter final equaliser – with the last kick – would have broken most teams.

This was even worse, twice having the trophy snatched from their grasp, knowing how much it meant, knowing what was resting on success.

But they found something else.

After Mbappe scored a third spot kick — going the same way — Messi’s nonchalant attempt set the tone, as Argentina held their nerve to prevail in the shootout.

In the end, after all the chaos, it was the perfect script, for a game that will be talked about for decades.







