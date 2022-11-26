Bathrooms have been flooded with sewage. Photo / Twitter

After their $300-a-night accommodation was inundated with sewage, incensed World Cup spectators have said they immediately want to return home.

Despite having just watched one Socceroos game, Australian fans are considering selling their remaining tickets and departing Qatar, according to The Sun.

While many fans have enjoyed their World Cup experiences, some have voiced complaints about the subpar accommodations and disorderly situations in the fan zones.

Problems in the fan zones have been the subject of numerous reports.

The Barwa Barahat Al Janoub Housing Unit, the Fan Village Cabins Zarafan, the Free Zone Fan Village, and the Saffron Fan Village have all experienced issues with accommodations.

Fans staying in some of the worst tent villages during the World Cup have already been offered full refunds and new accommodations by Qatar.

Many of the supporters apparently came on schedule, but were forced to wait all night for their rooms to be prepared.

The accommodations, many of which cost an average of $300 a night, had leaky bathrooms that were filled with sewage and had no hot water when they were finally let inside.

One Australian fan asked on a website for fans in Qatar: “Anyone else in the fan villages having a horrible experience?

Fifa World Cup fan villages already falling apart. Photo / Tik Tok

“Leakage in the bathroom causing flooding, no hot water, customer service have been overrun with people’s complaints.

“Honestly don’t know what to do. We’re considering selling our tickets and leaving early but I think our chances for a refund on the accommodation are low.”

Another fan complained: “We are in the Baraw village and our apartment has been flooded with sewage 2 days in a row.”

They said officials claimed to have fixed the problem and had sent a team of cleaners, “but they also said that yesterday”.

The fan went on: “We gave up and found accommodation elsewhere. If you need a number of a guy I can give it to you.

“He is a property manager and rents furnished apartments out by the month but just stay how long you need. It’s the same price.”

Aussies aren’t the only supporters to complain about the state of facilities.

A growing number have complained online over a lack of buses, airconditioning units that didn’t work, and pre-booked accommodation that wasn’t available.

Others have said their accommodation was unfinished even after the World Cup had started.

One supporter compared the fan village at Zafaran to “a refugee camp”.

They questioned why a country the size of Qatar had been given a World Cup.