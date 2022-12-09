The Fifa World Cup quarter-finals are here. Photo / AP

A breakdown of the four quarter-final match-ups for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Croatia v Brazil

Saturday 4am, Education City Stadium

Five-time champions Brazil look ready to go deep at this year’s World Cup, with Neymar recovered from an ankle injury and the country’s greatest player, Pele, an inspiration as he watches from his hospital bed.

The 82-year-old football great is receiving treatment in Sao Paulo as he recovers from a respiratory infection that was aggravated by Covid-19, but his presence can be felt among Brazil’s players and fans, with banners, flags and T-shirts bearing his image.

On the field, Neymar and Co. are serious contenders, beating South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16.

Brazil's Neymar celebrates his penalty kick goal with teammates during the World Cup round of 16 match against South Korea. Photo / AP

“They are bold, they try one-on-one moves, feints, they are aggressive. It’s impressive,” Brazil coach Tite said.

Croatia is an aging team but has the know-how at the World Cup after reaching the semifinals four years ago.

How to watch: Live on Sky Sport 7

Form:

Brazil 2 Serbia 0

Brazil 1 Switzerland 0

Brazil 0 Cameroon 0

Brazil 4 South Korea 1

Croatia 0 Morocco 0

Croatia 4 Canada 1

Croatia 0 Belgium 0

Croatia 1 (3) Japan 1 (1)

Previous World Cup meetings:

2006 - Group play - Brazil 1 Croatia 0

2014 - Group play - Brazil 3 Croatia 1

Netherlands v Argentina

Saturday 8am, Lusail Stadium

Argentina have recovered from one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history and now face the Netherlands for a place in the semifinals.

For Argentina to win their third World Cup, expect Messi to provide the magic.

The problem is, however, Messi is no longer at his peak — even if his country remains as reliant on him as ever and he has managed to score three goals so far in Qatar.

Argentina’s fans have also played a part in inspiring the team.

“This is a unique morale boost. I’d like [it if] everybody could experience what a player feels when he sees all these people and thinks his country is behind him,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “They make you want to go out and celebrate.”

The Netherlands have been quietly effective in reaching the quarter-finals, winning Group A and then beating the United States 3-1 in the round of 16.

These teams have plenty of history in the World Cup, with Argentina beating the Netherlands in the final in 1978 and in the semifinals in 2014.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Australia. Photo / AP

How to watch: Live on Sky Sport 7

Form:

Netherlands 2 Senegal 0

Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

Netherlands 2 Qatar 0

Netherlands 3 USA 1

Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

Argentina 2 Mexico 0

Argentina 2 Poland 0

Argentina 2 Australia 1

Previous World Cup meetings:

1974 - Second round - Netherlands 4 Argentina 0

1978 - Final - Argentina 3 Netherlands 1 (AET)

1998 - Quarter-finals - Netherlands 2 Argentina 1

2006 - Group stage - Netherlands 0 Argentina 0

2014 - Semifinals - Argentina 0 Netherlands 0 (4-2 on penalties)

Morocco v Portugal

Sunday 4am, Al Thumama Stadium

Portugal have shown what it can do without Cristiano Ronaldo after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was benched in the 6-1 rout of Switzerland in the round of 16.

His replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scored the first hat-trick of this year’s World Cup.

It’s not clear if Ronaldo will be recalled for the quarter-final match against Morocco or if he will be asked to accept a reduced role.

“I will use what I believe is the right strategy, as I have done my entire life,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Switzerland. Photo / AP

That doesn’t bode well for Ronaldo, given the fluidity the team showed against Switzerland without him on the field.

Standing in Portugal’s way is the surprise team of the World Cup, Morocco.

“No one is giving up. Everyone’s playing with bandages, everyone is trying to raise their level of play and mentality,” Regragui said. “We succeeded in creating a family, and we feel there’s a whole country behind us.”

How to watch: Live on Sky Sport 7 and free to air on Prime

Form:

Morocco 0 Croatia 0

Morocco 2 Belgium 0

Morocco 2 Canada 1

Morocco 0 Spain 0 (3-0 on penalties)

Portugal 3 Ghana 2

Portugal 2 Uruguay 0

Portugal 1 South Korea 2

Portugal 6 Switzerland 1

Previous World Cup meetings:

1986 - Group stage - Morocco 3 Portugal 1

2018 - Group stage - Portugal 1 Morocco 0

England v France

Sunday 8am, Al Bayt Stadium

Two of the best strikers in the world go head-to-head in the last of the four quarter-final matches.

Harry Kane, the leading scorer at the last World Cup, finally got off the mark in England’s 3-0 win over Senegal. But he has some catching to do if he wants to get close to Mbappe, who has scored five goals in the tournament.

“I think we still have not seen the best of Kylian,” France forward Olivier Giroud said of his teammate. “I hope [his best] is going to come soon and he will beat all the records. He is amazing and he is still young, which is scary because he still can improve his game.”

France's Kylian Mbappe after scoring against Poland in the round of 16. Photo / AP

England have been getting their goals from a variety of places. Eight different England players have scored for the team in Qatar so far.

“They have got to be worried about us as well, our threat in attack,” England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said.

How to watch: Live on Sky Sport 7 and free to air on Prime

Form:

England 6 Iran 2

England 0 USA 0

England 3 Wales 0

England 3 Senegal 0

France 4 Australia 1

France 2 Denmark 1

France 0 Tunisia 1

France 3 Poland 1

Previous World Cup meetings:

1966 - Group game - England 2 France 0

1982 - Group game - England 3 France 1