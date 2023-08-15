An overcooked sausage is believed to be the cause of the fire alarm dramas at Eden Park during the United States’ group match against Portugal. Photo / 123RF

Australia vs England showdown not delighting everyone

The clash between Australia and England feels like a dream semifinal, with the host nation against one of the biggest footballing countries on the planet. But not everyone is happy. Some international journalists, especially those who covered the 2018 Fifa World Cup and the 2022 European Championships, are wary of the hype that accompanies English success and have found the Australia media machine eerily similar.

“It’s my dreaded semifinal,” laughed one scribe. “Two of the cockiest sporting nations on earth with two of the most jingoistic press packs as well.”

Burnt sausage causes chaos

A overcooked sausage is believed to be the cause of the fire alarm dramas at Eden Park during the United States’ group match with Portugal, which made international headlines. During the second half of that match, an automated announcement – telling spectators to evacuate from the venue due to a fire – played repeatedly for almost five minutes, causing confusion among fans and media alike, though most people stayed in their seats.

The Herald understands stadium authorities found that smoke from a burnt snag at a food outlet was the source of the drama, setting off the sprinklers and fire alarms around the venue.

Swedish goalkeeper a new sensation

Zecira Musovic is having a brilliant tournament on the field and is also entertaining off it. Musovic has been a huge part of Sweden’s defensive resilience and has become a popular post-match presence. She told journalists she felt like a “proud Mum” watching her teammates defy Japan last Friday, while also revealing that children back home have honoured her with a new song, which she was both flattered and surprised about.

When the Herald asked what was behind her remarkable form, she was succinct: “Preparation. I’ve worked so hard for this for so long. This is not something that has just happened.”

Mary Fowler continues to dazzle

Before this tournament not many people outside Australia knew much about their quietly spoken striker Mary Fowler, as the 20-year-old was in the long shadow of Sam Kerr. That’s all changed now. Fowler was superb (again) in the dramatic quarter-final against France, while her shootout spot kick was something to behold. It was one of the great pressure penalties, using a technique that few players would risk in such a situation.

Crowd figures amaze

Long after the dust has settled from this tournament, the legacy of packed stadiums will live on. The crowds have been incredible, especially for an event in the middle of winter, with a lot of games staged at awkward times, to fit the compressed schedule and television audiences. Before this World Cup the biggest crowd for a women’s football match here was the 16,162 attendance for the 2008 Under-17 Women’s World Cup final.

Including Tuesday night, that figure was surpassed a staggering 14 times during this tournament.

Japanese tears in mixed zone

In 20 years of covering sport, it’s hard to remember a sadder scene than the mixed zone after Friday’s quarter-final between Sweden and Japan at Eden Park. Many of the Japanese players were inconsolable following the 2-1 defeat, easily their poorest performance of the tournament. They realised it was a big missed opportunity and tears flowed as they tried to talk to journalists. Star midfielder Hinata Miyazawa needed to be led away by team officials after a couple of minutes.

Kiwi football fever impresses BBC

A visiting BBC journalist, who has already spent four weeks here, has been amazed by the impact of the tournament, especially the packed stadiums. He was even more impressed when told of the lacklustre Super Rugby attendances this year, when barely any matches in New Zealand drew over 20,000 fans and grounds weren’t even full for the quarter-finals or semifinals. “I thought teams like the Hurricanes would sell out every week,” said the writer, genuinely surprised.

Spain's Esther Gonzalez celebrates a goal against Switzerland. Photo / photosport.nz

Spain grateful for New Zealand experience

Despite “haka gate” and the alleged Palmerston North blues, Spain has enjoyed a wonderful time in this country. “New Zealand remains in our hearts, we will always carry it with us,” federation president Luis Rubiales said on Tuesday. “After a month in which this country has taken care of us ... making us feel at home. [All of us] have been able to learn about New Zealand culture and its customs and we will never forget this country for all that it has given us.”

Colombia catch fire

Colombia’s remarkable march through this tournament is another illustration of how far the sport has come in the South American country. They only played their first international in 1998 and as one journalist recounted, they have long since moved on from one of their darkest days, when they lost 12-0 to Brazil in 2003.

England enjoy their shootout victory over Nigeria. Photo / Getty

England primed for big test

After arriving in Australia as one of the favourites, England have done things the hard way. They had to battle past Nigeria in extra time – losing star Lauren James in the process – before coming back from 0-1 down to beat Colombia in the quarter-final, the only team to successfully retrieve a deficit in the knockout rounds. Now they take on the host nation – the first top-10 country they have faced in the tournament – who are riding a wave of expectation. “It’s going to be a packed-out stadium with so many Australian fans, but we know if we play at our best we are unstoppable, so hopefully we’ll be able to bring that,” winger Lauren Hemp told the BBC.

European title drought to end?

Australia are the only nation that can prevent the World Cup trophy returning to Europe for the first time since 2007. Unlike the men’s World Cup, which has seen four of the past five editions claimed by a European team, the women’s tournament has had a much wider geographical spread. The USA won two of the first three tournaments, before an excellent German side took out the 2003 and 2007 editions. But that was the last UEFA success, with Japan emerging triumphant in 2011, before the Americans went back to back in 2015 and 2019.