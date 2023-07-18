Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup: Kapa haka performer speaks out after Spanish team’s ‘insensitive’ video

Bonnie Jansen
By
6 mins to read
Visiting FIFA Women’s World Cup teams have been urged to respect Māori culture after the Spanish team posted a video on social media of team members attempting a haka.

Soon after arriving in New Zealand to begin their Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign, the Spanish team were under fire for a video they posted to social media, attempting to perform a Māori haka.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport