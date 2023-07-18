Soon after arriving in New Zealand to begin their Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign, the Spanish team were under fire for a video they posted to social media, attempting to perform a Māori haka.

The video was labelled culturally insensitive – as the team performed aloof. It sparked outrage across the globe.

Kapa haka performer Kahumako Rameka was “disappointed” by the action, saying “it was insensitive and a bit blind of them”.

Rameka acknowledged it might not have come from a malicious place, but “they could have thought a little bit more about it before doing it, especially knowing whose land they’re standing on”.

“It’s not hard to tell that it’s something cultural and something unique only to our people.”

Rameka told the Herald it wasn’t the first time she’s seen her culture being mistreated by international tourists, and blamed it on the “excitement” of being in a new country.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei welcomes teams, dignitaries and staff based in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland for the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023™ tournament with a pōwhiri. Photo / Dean Purcell

Rameka hoped people today would be in a space to think deeper on things before acting “especially as it’s someone else’s culture and in another language”.

The haka is traditionally performed when two parties meet, to represent a tribe’s pride, strength and unity. The ceremonial Māori war dance or challenge is a loud chant that’s often accompanied by the stomping of the foot, sticking out the tongue and rhythmic body slapping.

The traditional Māori haka is famous around the globe – partly because of how often it’s performed by New Zealand’s national rugby team, the All Blacks.

The All Blacks perform a haka before every international test match, which is as used as a challenge to their opponents. The words of their main haka, Ka Mate, are well known around the world as it’s become a familiar pre-game ritual for many rugby (and non-rugby) fans.

The All Blacks performing the haka at Mbombela Stadium in South Africa in August last 2022. Photo / Photosport NZ

Rameka said the All Blacks are properly taught by experts to honour their cultural roots and traditions.

However, she says there’s a misconception that because these prolific athletes perform it, everyone thinks they can – and perhaps there’s an opportunity for the All Blacks to educate internationals more.

“I absolutely do think that they have a responsibility to uphold the mana of the haka and make sure that when it does come across to everybody, what they’re doing every single time they jump on the field, they understand and they know what it is and they know what it’s for.”

Rameka said most rugby and All Black fans “pay enough attention, and know enough about it to give it the kind of respect that it deserves,” but there are times when it can still go wrong.

“Surely they know it’s a cultural thing and it’s not just a little bit of a ceremonial party little thing that they do before every game.”

Rameka says anyone can learn the haka, but there needs to be respect and understanding of the culture behind the dance and knowing the significance of what the performance is trying to express.

Kahumako Rameka wants people to undertand and be respectful of Māori culture. Photo / Supplied

She said there were “things that could be done better for people to understand it a little bit more” and there needed to be better education for internationals coming to Aotearoa about what these cultural practices mean, and how sacred they are.

“It would be nice if [the All Blacks] spoke more about their haka performances to create more understanding.

“Hopefully by them speaking about it openly on public platforms, whether that be on their social media channels or in their post or pre-match interviews, it brings a bit of light to what exactly it is they’re doing, why exactly they’re doing it and why it’s important and why it’s significant.”

Following the Spanish team’s incident, Rameka has a message for the teams and fans set to head Down Under.

“Consider before you start waving your arms up and down and just shouting gibberish words – because that’s what apparently in their head they do – understand that it actually has a meaning.

“And if people actually understood what those words mean, they might feel empowered themselves... That’s why I do believe that there needs to be a bit of an explanation of what it is, what they’re saying, why they do it.

“For everyone that’s coming here and for everyone that goes to an overseas country just understand that, just because you don’t know what it is, doesn’t mean that it’s just some random thing that they do.”

Kahumako Rameka’s guide for international tourists on Māori culture:

Haka: Anyone can do this if they’ve been guided through the right way of performing it. It’s not just poking your tongue out and waving your arms around.

Tāonga/greenstone: Usually greenstone tāonga is something gifted to you for a significant purpose, an occasion or a milestone. If you are buying a greenstone tāonga during the Fifa World Cup, maybe buy it for someone else. And have your fingers crossed that someone thinks of you and buys you one!

Greenstone tāonga is something gifted, often for a special purpose.

Poi: Poi can be whirled mostly anywhere, besides bathrooms of course because, yuck... (you shouldn’t take anything besides toilet paper in the bathroom). But be careful how you carry them around and where you leave them. Don’t leave them on table tops or on the floor or on chairs where your bottom goes. If you want to carry them around with you, tuck the string into the hem of your pants on your hip, or hang them around the strap of your bag. At home, hang them somewhere safe where they won’t be damaged, or place them where you keep most of your sentimental items in a drawer or a shelf. They are an extension of your arm, your body, so treat them with the same care as you’d (hopefully) treat yourself.

Pōwhiri: If you find yourself up close to a pōwhiri, it’s important not to be noisy or bring too much attention to yourself. Remember that everything you’re watching is an integral part of a traditional welcoming ceremony and is sacred and special. Watch and take it all in. If you have any questions about it, don’t be shy to ask someone involved (once the pōwhiri is over of course) to explain what you’ve just witnessed.

Karakia: Karakia is an incantation, a string of words and tones that can be conducted for many different purposes and to many different spiritual beings. If someone around you says a karakia, conduct yourself like you would during any prayer, whether that be bowing your head or closing your eyes, and if you’re not sure what to do, look for someone who looks like they know what’s going on and simply follow them.