Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: Total projected attendance figures revealed, with records expected to be set in New Zealand and Australia

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring New Zealand and the tournament's first goal during the Fifa Women's World Cup opener against Norway. Photo / Getty Images

Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring New Zealand and the tournament's first goal during the Fifa Women's World Cup opener against Norway. Photo / Getty Images

When the last few spectators file into Eden Park on Tuesday night, the Fifa Women’s World Cup will hit a new attendance milestone in this country.

The semifinal between Spain and Sweden - which is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport