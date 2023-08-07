England's Chloe Kelly after scoring against China. Photo / AP

England and Nigeria square off in the round of 16 at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brisbane for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Nigeria has never won in the knockout round of the World Cup while England are looking to advance to the quarters for the fifth straight World Cup.

The winner will face either Colombia or Jamaica in the quarter-finals.

England did not play at the level expected of the European Champions in its first two group-stage matches, so the Lionesses went to a tactical change in formation, switching from 4-3-3 to 3-4-1-2 for the win over China.

England coach Sarina Wiegman is expected to continue with that strategy for the Monday night match in Brisbane, Australia. Lauren James has led the Lionesses with three goals in the last two matches, and the team has never lost a competitive match under Wiegman’s guidance.

Nigeria has not lost a match since February, when it ended a run of seven defeats, and has logged four wins and two draws since then. The Super Falcons bookended group play with scoreless draws against Canada and Ireland, with the middle-game victory over Australia enough to get them into the knockout round.

The Super Falcons get Deborah Abiodun back against England after the forward missed two matches after receiving a red card in the opening game against Canada. Desire Oparanozie, another forward, has also been injured for Nigeria but is expected to be available against England.

“She’s had a few days of good training in between Ireland and England,” Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum said Sunday. “The game is going to dictate how we make our moves. But the good thing is she is now available. That’s the good news.”

Waldrum is unlikely to alter the lineup much and will probably have Abiodun and Oparanozie on the bench for the start.

“I think already with what we’ve accomplished, Nigeria is buzzing again,” Waldrum said. “I don’t think people expected us to get out of the group, or to get the results that we’ve gotten. So it’s already been a big success. Not only have we now beaten the Olympic gold medalist, but if you can turn around and beat the European champions, it would be something extremely special for the people in Nigeria and, more importantly, for this squad. It could certainly be transformational in a lot of different ways.”

Keira Walsh gave England a potential boost when the midfielder was able to practice with the team Sunday. Walsh sustained a knee injury in England’s 1-0 win against Denmark during the group stage and her status for the remainder of the tournament was in doubt.

Walsh participated in individual training before rejoining her teammates on the eve of the match. England did not reveal if Walsh will play against Nigeria.