Football Fern Paige Satchell has signed for the London City Lionesses. Photo / Photosport

Football Fern Paige Satchell has signed for the London City Lionesses off the back of her Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign.

The 25-year-old has joined the club for the 2023-24 Barclays Women’s Championship - the tier under England’s top league, the Women’s Super League.

Satchell told the Herald she’s “very excited” about the move, where she’ll play alongside London-born Kiwi Grace Neville.

“It’s always kind of been a dream of mine to play in London.

“The football in London and England is huge. It’s definitely gonna be a step up, but I’m ready for the challenge.

“The team has done really well in the past seasons and they’ve been so close to being promoted – so it’s a really cool time to come into the team when they’ve got this big collective goal that we’re all aiming towards.”

She said to be promoted into the Women’s Super League alongside clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, would be amazing.

The forward has established herself as a formidable talent for her country, with more than 40 caps for New Zealand and consecutive selections for the Fifa Women’s World Cup and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

She is also no stranger to international professional football, having spells at SC Sand (Frauen Bundesliga), Canberra United, Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix (A-League).

The Rotorua-born attacker hopes she can use the opportunity to grow in a new environment.

“London City is a perfect space to do that.

“I’ve never actually been to London before, so it’s a new adventure. When I have days off, I’m excited to kind of look around and explore the city and travel around.

“I’m always trying to put myself in situations where I can be better and grow so that when I come into the national team as well, I can be my best stage there with them.”

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimkova was supportive of Satchell’s move.

“She was really on board with it,” said Satchell. “The football in Europe is massive and the level that they play at is really good, it’s really technical, really physical.

“[Klimkova’s] supportive of a lot of players trying to get overseas and go to Europe and continue to push themselves so that when they do come back into the Ferns environment, they’re at their best.

Off the back of New Zealand’s lacklustre end to their home World Cup, Satchell’s calling the experience “bittersweet”.

“Obviously, the team is still really disappointed that we couldn’t progress to the round of 16 but I think reflecting back on it, there are a lot of highlights and it was amazing that we could generate so much support.

“Everyone really came behind us and backed us. To have three sold-out games was unreal and it was actually pretty emotional walking out to that first game at Eden Park.

“So, yeah, although it was disappointing, I think there’s a lot we can take out of it.”

Satchell said it was amazing to inspire New Zealand where football isn’t that big – “to inspire the next generation is huge.”.