Jacqui Hand of the Football Ferns in action. Photo / Photosport

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between the Football Ferns and Switzerland in Dunedin.

It all comes down to this. After their stunning victory over Norway was followed by a disappointing defeat by the Philippines, the Football Ferns’ fate at the Fifa Women’s World Cup rests on tonight’s result in their final group game against Switzerland in Dunedin.

Win, and New Zealand reach the knockout round for the first time at a senior World Cup. Lose, and the co-hosts are eliminated. Draw, and things get complicated. For all the permutations, scroll down beneath the live blog.

Read more:

-Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova could roll the dice for clash against Switzerland

-The unusual journey of Football Ferns midfielder Malia Steinmetz

-The $5 million match - The massive windfall at stake for the Football Ferns

The Football Ferns’ chances of making the second round took a hit following their 1-0 defeat by the Philippines on Tuesday. But they’re still a chance.

Heading into tonight’s final two games in the group - with Norway taking on the Philippines at Eden Park, also kicking off at 7pm - all four teams have the opportunity to advance.

If New Zealand beat Switzerland and Norway beat the Philippines, the Football Ferns finish top .

. If New Zealand beat Switzerland and the Philippines beat Norway, the Football Ferns advance while first and second spot will be determined by a tiebreaker (more below).

while first and second spot will be determined by a tiebreaker (more below). If New Zealand draw with Switzerland and Norway beat the Philippines, it will go to tiebreaker.

If New Zealand draw with Switzerland and the Philippines beat Norway, the Football Ferns are out .

. If New Zealand lose, the Football Ferns are out.

Tiebreaker if Norway and New Zealand finish on same points:

A tiebreaker is decided by goal difference, then goals for, then head-to-head.