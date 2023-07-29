Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova (right) may chance her arm today. Photo / Getty Images

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova could roll the dice ahead of today’s match against Switzerland.

Klimkova has used the same starting XI in both World Cup games – albeit with slightly different formations – but appeared open to changes for the final group encounter.

“I am always looking for players who are bubbling up,” said Klimkova. “There is nothing set before the game, we always decide after the last session with the coaching staff who are the players in the best form and they will be starting.”

The alterations could come in midfield, with Olivia Chance and Annalie Longo among the possibilities to be used, as the defensive and attacking areas are relatively set.

The use of the bench could also be vital, given the physical workload of three games in 11 days. Klimkova, who can use up to five substitutes, has restricted herself to three in this tournament.

“Definitely, we always are looking for our options who can really help to change the game and influence the game,” said Klimkova. “Every player is different, every player has different strengths.”

Klimkova highlighted Grace Jale’s impact in Wellington – where she was close to a late equaliser, with her volley forcing a spectacular save – as what is possible.

“Having players who are debutants at the World Cup, sometimes it takes time to get used to the atmosphere and everything that is included and Grace is bubbling up,” said Klimkova, who added that the attacker had trained well again on Saturday.

Sunday’s match will be the Ferns’ first appearance in Dunedin in their history. It promises to be an incredible occasion, with the sellout crowd on the top of the action in the covered arena where the noise reverberates.

“It’s gonna be loud, it’s gonna echo,” said goalkeeper Victoria Esson. “I can’t wait to see how loud it is and I really hope New Zealand get on our side and help us get over the line.”

The Ferns had a taste of the football fever in the city soon after they arrived on Saturday morning, as they stopped their bus just outside the airport to greet some keen fans.

“We saw family coming a little bit later to welcome us and didn’t make it,” explained Klimkova. “So the players went out and interacted with them - incredible moments for us.”

After a walk through at the stadium, the Ferns completed their final training session at Logan Park near University of Otago in the evening. Klimkova reported that Michaela Foster – who was unavailable for the Philippines match with a thigh injury – was 100 per cent, along with the rest of the squad.

Klimkova said the Ferns will take a positive approach tonight, though they are wary of Switzerland’s ability on the counter-attack, as the European side are expected to defend in numbers and wait for opportunities.

“It’s a great challenge for us,” said Klimkova. “Switzerland is a very strong team. We know they have a compact defence and in possession we can see a lot of movement they are interchanging; they are rotating essentially on the flanks. They are good on the ball. [But] I feel like we are prepared. We know them now after studying them pre–World Cup and studying them during the World Cup. We have our game plan and we want to keep inspiring New Zealand.”