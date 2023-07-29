Voyager 2023 media awards

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova could roll the dice for clash against Switzerland

Michael Burgess
Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova (right) may chance her arm today. Photo / Getty Images

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova could roll the dice ahead of today’s match against Switzerland.

Klimkova has used the same starting XI in both World Cup games – albeit with slightly different formations – but

