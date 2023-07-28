Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: The $5 million match - The massive windfall at stake for the Football Ferns

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
The Football Ferns have a chance at a massive payday. Photo / Michael Craig

The Football Ferns have a chance at a massive payday. Photo / Michael Craig

The Football Ferns will be set for a bumper pay day if they can reach the knockout stages of the World Cup.

The New Zealand side face Switzerland in Dunedin on Sunday (7pm), needing a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport