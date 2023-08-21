Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: A guide to the best football leagues/players to watch right now

Bonnie Jansen
By
6 mins to read
New Zealand striker Hannah Wilkinson celebrates the opening goal of the Fifa Women's World Cup. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand striker Hannah Wilkinson celebrates the opening goal of the Fifa Women's World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The Fifa Women’s World Cup crowned its winner on Sunday night, signing off the end of a fantastic month of football that fans won’t see for another four years.

For those

Women’s Super League

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

National Women’s Soccer League

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A-League

European leagues

Latest from Sport