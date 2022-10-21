The Herald's Michael Burgess sat down with Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of Fifa, to talk about the World Cup. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand could one day be in a position to host the Fifa World Cup, according to the second most powerful person in football’s world governing body.

Anticipation is building for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup, ahead of Saturday night's draw, which will distribute the 32 competing teams across eight groups in Australia and New Zealand.

That event, which kicks off in July next year, will be arguably the biggest sporting extravaganza staged here, even topping the 2011 Rugby World Cup in terms of global television audience.

But could New Zealand contemplate the biggest of them all, the Fifa men’s World Cup, which stops most of the planet every four years?

Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura says it is a realistic ambition, especially as the co-hosting model becomes standard.

The next two men's events will see shared responsibilities, with United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026 and either a South American or European grouping in 2030, after only one previous joint tournament (Japan and South Korea in 2002).

"Co-hosting is something that we really think is the approach that we'll be having as Fifa in the future," Samoura told the Weekend Herald. "And now we know that definitely Australia and New Zealand after this Women's World Cup would like to take it to the next level. And we would really encourage people to go that way. Because in terms of sustainability, it's better that the costs are split between two to three countries. But also in terms of really showcasing the region, it's also the way to go."

Samoura's words carry weight. She is recognised as one of the most powerful women in world sport and ranks only behind President Gianni Infantino in the Fifa hierarchy, since being appointed in 2016.

She feels that a joint bid has become almost necessary, with the stadium and facility requirements from the expanded 48-team competition, and says New Zealand can aim high.

"Every country, small or big has a chance as long as they meet the minimum requirements from Fifa's bidding process."

Whether New Zealand and Australia could even countenance a bid – given the massive financial commitment required – is another story, though the Women's World Cup is likely to open some eyes next year.

Samoura is confident the female version will continue to grow rapidly, pointing out that the 2023 event will be the first to break even, despite the expansion to 32 teams.

Commercially, Fifa is selling this edition as a standalone product, rather than bundling with the rights with the men's tournament. They have had "huge interest" and are expecting more regional partners to sign on.

"I'm sure the next edition [2027] will be an income generating competition," says Samoura. "The growth opportunity in the women's football is unparalleled. The numbers speak volumes between two editions.

"But my dream would be of course one day that we don't talk about Fifa Women's World Cup. We just talk about the World Cup, because we will not be comparing the men's and the women's world cup in terms of numbers."

Next year Fifa are aiming for 1.5 million tickets sold (up from 1.2 million in 2019) and a worldwide cumulative audience of two billion.

"We have a very ambitious target – we put the bar quite high," says Samoura.

Asked if Fifa was doing enough for the women's game, after past criticism of a disparity in funding and prize money, Samoura was emphatic.

She said they had invested $1 billion in women's football over the most recent cycle, which was making a crucial difference.

"In many parts of the world, if Fifa did not provide the funds, especially during the two years of pandemic, many of the member associations would not have been able to organise competition.

"I don't see any other sporting organisation that is investing so much. [And] as you know, I'm a former United Nations veteran, and I've never seen any UN agencies investing [as much] in female empowerment in their programs over the course of four years.

Samoura added that Fifa is committed to gender parity and equality "on the pitch and in the boardrooms".

"There is a lot to be done, like everywhere," says Samoura. "But we are quite confident that as a custodian of football we can really change society by giving girls and women equal opportunity to compete at the highest level."

Born in Senegal, Samoura joined the United Nations in 1995 and worked in several prominent roles, across different African countries over two decades, taking on some of their toughest projects.

It was also where she met former Prime Minister Helen Clark - "she was my boss" - and the two have maintained a close relationship.

"We had dinner when I was here back in April," says Samoura. "And we have kept a personal relationship because she was really the first woman to trust me, coming from a different agency.

"She's following me on social media and I'm following her of course. I know her love for my continent, for Africa because she still has many friends, heads of government and heads of state, there."