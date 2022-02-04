Keven Mealamu hopes to one day be remembered as a genuine boxer. Photo / Michael Craig

All Blacks legend Keven Mealamu is stepping out of the sporting shadows and into the boxing ring, seven years after retiring as a double World Cup rugby champion.

And the great frontrower is so serious about a potential professional career that he hopes to one day be remembered as a genuine boxer, rather than a footballer who dabbled in it.

The Blues stalwart will start by going toe-to-toe with former Warriors league forward Wairangi Koopu in the celebrity Fight for Life promotion.

But Mealamu, who will be 43 when the fight takes place, wants to extend his new boxing career beyond appearing as the headline act in July's charity show.

This could include taking aim at a New Zealand title, with trainer Monty Betham and promoter Dean Lonergan two of the key people in his corner.

Mealamu played 132 tests - second equal with Sam Whitelock behind Richie McCaw - during a career in which his performances and character won the highest respect around the world.

Keven Mealamu with the Webb Ellis trophy after the All Blacks' triumph in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

But he is ready to put it all on the line again in a surprise second sporting career after giving his wife Latai assurances about his safety.

"I had a good conversation with my wife, assured her I'm in good hands, that I'm being looked after, and that I'll make sure I look after myself as well," said Mealamu, who played more than 160 games for the Blues.

"I'd love the opportunity to go further and do the sport really well - I'm willing to put in the time and work to make sure I learn my craft.

"I would be very excited at that opportunity, but coming from a sporting background, I realise I've got to take care of what is in front of me first, which is Fight for Life.

"I don't want to jump too far ahead and make predictions before I've even jumped in the ring."

Mealamu has briefly met the 41-year-old Koopu - who appeared previously in Fight for Life - and described him as in being in "real good nick".

The former All Black hooker intends concentrating on his own fight game, before checking out Koopu's style prior to their clash at North Shore's Eventfinda Stadium.

Late blooming boxing careers aren't unknown amongst footballers. Outstanding Australian league forward Paul Gallen, 40, has been a huge hit, and Sonny Bill Williams is about to take on 44-year-old former AFL star Barry Hall.

Still, Mealamu is making a late run at a sport he has loved since a kid.

All Black legend Keven Mealamu and trainer Monty Betham. Photo / Michael Craig

Mealamu grew up sparring with rugby-playing brother Luke in the garage at the family's Mangere home.

"Dad would always have the bag up and boxing is something I've always followed and had a passion for," says Mealamu, a Papakura Local Board member who owns a gym.

"I had an opportunity to do Fight For Life in the past but there were still a couple of things I really wanted to achieve in rugby, and I wouldn't have been able to box to the level I wanted.

"As we get older though … you don't want to be left saying 'I wish I'd tried that'.

"I'm in good health, good hands with the people who are sharing the knowledge with me, so it's a good opportunity to do it."

The venture started about a year ago with a call from Betham, the former Kiwi league test player and boxer, who suggested Mealamu take part in a sparring session with America's Cup sailor Jimmy Spithill.

Mealamu says: "It was an awesome experience and I kept in contact with Monty, who asked me about maybe doing a fight. Fight for Life could possibly be the start of it (a boxing career).

"I'm one of those people who, when I have my mind set on something, will put my energy into doing it properly.

"There are some real fundamental parts to boxing in order to do it well and be safe, things you have to really nail down before you get into the sparring part.

"The more I work on the fundamentals with Monty…I thought I'd be jumping in the ring but now I don't see how you could do that without knowing those things.

"Most people think about boxing as throwing punches - well I did. But how do you set those up and put yourself in a position to throw certain punches, and is it safe to throw them from here or not, what does defence look like, do you parry, range and distance, things I didn't think about?"

Mealamu said he was able to prepare for life after rugby because he had a set retirement date, straight after the 2015 World Cup.

Any thoughts of coaching were put on hold knowing the stress and commitment involved while he also cherished the time he could spend with his kids.

He is a director at Auckland Rugby, but has had little other direct involvement in the game although he would like to share his knowledge with a club team.

And apart from catch-ups at test matches, increasingly busy lives and the pandemic have meant limited contact with his old rugby comrades. But he loves staying in touch via social media.

"What excites me about boxing is the challenge of getting myself ready for the unknown," said Mealamu, who trains with Betham at Boxing Alley in Parnell.

"As a professional rugby player, there is a challenge every week and you get yourself up for that.

"It probably looks a bit different when you retire and I think's that's the exciting bit of having this boxing challenge. The goal is really clear, you can see what you are working towards, and if you put the work in you will be ready."

In some ways, it sounds like a childhood dream taking shape, and a figure from the past looms in his conversation.

The world heavyweight contender David Tua was a big presence in Mangere.

"I was able to watch him as I grew up and we'd always see him driving past," says Mealamu.

"I'd be walking to my after-school job at Palmers Garden World in Robertson Rd, and we go past the house he built for his parents, and look at how amazing it was.

"Luke and I got to know him and when I played rugby at a higher level, our paths crossed more.

"To have someone like that from boxing, and have that inspiration as well…although I haven't had the chance to catch up with him to get his blessing and be able to use his experience, of what he's been through."