Sport|Rugby

'Exceptional kickers': What new rules mean for Auckland schoolboy rugby

7 minutes to read
In his weekly wrap, Bruce Holloway looks at all the big talking points across the Auckland schoolboy rugby competition. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ Herald
By Bruce Holloway

In his weekly wrap, Bruce Holloway looks at all the big talking points across the Auckland schoolboy rugby competition.

Don't read too much into Auckland 1A first XV rugby leaders St Peter's College being rolled

