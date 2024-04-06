Hayden Paddon and John Kennard competing in the Czech Republic round of the European Rally Championships in 2023.

New Zealand’s best rally driver Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard expect to have “targets on our backs” when they begin the defence of their FIA European Rally Championship next weekend in Hungary.

The pair made history last year by becoming the first non-Europeans to claim the trophy.

Being relative unknowns helped Paddon, Kennard and the Italian BRC Racing team win in 2023.

“I expect John and I will have targets on our backs,” Paddon said. “We expect a tougher fight, but John and I will look to lift our performances on some of the events we now have experience of. It’ll be an exciting year.

“Everyone at BRC was incredible to work with last year while John and I were competing in the ERC events across Europe for the first time. The combined efforts of BRC, Hyundai Motorsport and our own Paddon Racing Group team in New Zealand enabled us to progress development of the Hyundai i20 N Rally 2 car.

“We contested half the eight rallies last year, so at least we have more experience than we had 12 months ago.”

Initially, a defence of the championship wasn’t a priority. But Paddon eventually decided it would be good to keep the Kiwi rally team’s name visible, with a view to entering the World Rally Championship.

“The European Championship is pretty much what rallying is all about to me; a lot of very cool rallies and, to be blunt, a lot less politics — there’s a lot about it that appeals to me.

“We’re keeping an eye on the WRC and what’s happening there in case there’s ever a chance for us to take our own New Zealand team into that championship.”

The WRC has been going through some pain in recent years, with dwindling numbers of entrants and drivers. In contrast, the ERC is increasingly popular as a series that gives privateer teams a chance to take on well-resourced outfits.

“The WRC is not an option at the moment. It’s become apparent over the past few months that the FIA is looking to shake up the WRC and its rules and regulations.

“Therefore it’s important we stay in Europe and keep our presence here current. In the ERC, any of the top 20 drivers can finish in the top five because the competition is so tight.

“It’s not like that in the WRC because the cost is so high and there aren’t many fulltime drivers and no privateer teams. Fans like competition and the ERC is a fierce competition.”

This will be the 19th year Paddon has rallied with Kennard as his co-driver.

“It’s awesome to have John back in the car again. Working together for so long makes us like a fine wine getting better with age. We’re both excited to be back over here and put last year’s experience to good use.”

The championship takes in five asphalt events — Rally Islas Canarias, Rally di Roma Capitale, Barum Czech Rally Zlín, Rali Ceredigion in the United Kingdom and Rally Silesia in Poland — as well as gravel rallies in Sweden, Estonia and a new-look Rally Hungary to open the season.



