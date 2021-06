Italian supporters wave flags prior to the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Rome Olympic stadium. Photo / AP

Italian supporters wave flags prior to the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Rome Olympic stadium. Photo / AP

All the action from the Euro 2020 clash between Italy and Switzerland

‌

Italy will get a chance to win again in Rome when it faces Switzerland today.

Just the one change from the Italians from their last match. Lorenzo coming into the side to replace Florenzi in the back four.