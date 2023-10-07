England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Chile's Alfonso Escobar. Photo /AP

Owen Farrell will captain England beside flyhalf George Ford with Tom Curry back from suspension to face Samoa at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

England has won Pool D with three straight wins and is gearing up for the quarter-finals next week after a two-week break. The side has 13 of the 15 who started against Argentina on the opening weekend, when Curry was sent off after three minutes and Ford kicked England to a 27-10 victory.

The only changes are Farrell and Jonny May. May and fellow wing Joe Marchant have kept out Henry Arundell, who scored a record-tying five tries against Chile.

Farrell has started at 12 only once before under coach Steve Borthwick, in his first game in charge at the start of the Six Nations. Farrell was outside Marcus Smith. Ford and Farrell have not started together since the 2021 Six Nations. Smith is in the reserves.

Farrell requires two more points to become England’s all-time leading point-scorer, and end Jonny Wilkinson’s 22-year reign.

Samoa picked a new tight five and four new backs including former All Black Lima Sopoaga.

The Samoans have a long-shot mathematical chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals but have a shot at an historic win over England and automatic qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Hooker Sama Malolo has a second career start and first in the tournament after three maul tries in three appearances off the bench.

Captain Michael Ala’alatoa and Jordan Lay fill out the front row and Brian Alainu’u’ese and Sam Slade go into the second row.

The locks in the 28-22 loss to Japan last week, British-based pair Theo McFarland and Steven Luatua, have been moved into the back row alongside Fritz Lee.

Sopoaga played the last 25 minutes of the opener against Chile then was sidelined by injury. He replaces Christian Leali’ifano and partners Jonathan Taumateine in the halves for the first time since the 17-13 warmup defeat to Ireland in Bayonne.

Danny Toala replaces the injured D’Angelo Leuila at inside center and Samoa has new wings in Neria Foma’i and Nigel Ah Wong.

History

Played 8, England 8

TAB odds

England $1.08, Samoa $7, Draw $31

How to watch

Sky Sport 1 from 4.45am Sunday

Herald prediction

England 45 Samoa 14

Lineups

England: Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Dan Cole, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence.

Samoa: Duncan Paia’aua, Nigel Ah-Wong, Tumua Manu, Danny Toala, Neria Foma’i, Lima Sopoaga, Jonathan Taumateine; Steven Luatua, Fritz Lee, Theo McFarland, Brian Alainu’u’ese, Sam Slade, Michael Ala’alatoa (captain), Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay. Reserves: Seilala Lam, James Lay, Paul Alo-Emile, Sootala Fa’aso’o, Alamanda Motuga, Melani Matavao, Christian Leali’ifano, Miracle Failagi.

