Ardie Savea of the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest from the world of rugby.

An explanation...

It's quite remarkable that nearly 15 years after the first sabbatical involving Daniel Carter, debate still rages about their place in the game – as if they will magically go away if we all complain loudly and angrily enough about a player being given Super Rugby off for a season.

They won't. I'm not as opposed to sabbaticals as others are. I'd sooner see top players retained for longer in New Zealand rugby and have them miss a chunk of Super Rugby, than them go offshore entirely. It's the lesser of two evils.

Ardie Savea is the perfect candidate for a sabbatical, a player under 30 who could feasibly play at the 2027 World Cup. This harms Super Rugby – but it's not the only thing that's harmed Super Rugby in recent years.

I've heard claims this week that sabbaticals don't happen in the NRL or the EPL, the top club competitions in their sport, which is a nonsensical argument, given both are also the richest competitions in their sport and pay their players accordingly. New Zealand Rugby and the NZ dollar can't do that.

A question...

Who exactly deserves a sabbatical though? I believe they should be retained for the upper echelon of All Blacks, such as a potential 100-test All Black.

Patrick Tuipulotu's sabbatical earlier this year was curious, given since making his test debut he's never been a certainty to make an All Blacks 23, let alone start. He'd also re-signed on a deal the year before.

Tuipulotu, had only played 42 tests, but debuted in 2014 and had struggled with injuries through his career, including denying him a World Cup spot in 2015.

A suggestion...

I'd like to see sabbaticals only available once players have turned out in 50 tests for New Zealand, and with a long-term arrangement through to a World Cup to standardise it.

Ardie Savea Ethan de Groot and Samisoni Taukeiaho of the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Almost every sabbatical taken would fall along that. Sabbaticals are not going away and Savea not being granted a sabbatical, and instead heading offshore for good, will do nothing to rebuild Super Rugby and the NPC.

An observation...

The Canterbury-Wellington NPC final in Christchurch tomorrow has opened up some good old-fashioned reminiscing of what it was like last time the Lions won the title in 2000 in the Garden City. A star-studded line-up on both sides, with Jonah Lomu, Tana Umaga and Jerry Collins all among the Wellington side and plenty of All Blacks on the home side as well. Full stands watched on, too.

It's easy to lament and want the 'good old days' back with All Blacks playing the NPC. It's especially staggering to look back and see the All Blacks then went into hibernation for three months from August to November in a 10-test calendar.

A prediction...

I was pleased to see Etene Nanai-Seturo re-sign with the Chiefs for next year this week. It seems a long time since the wrangling to get him out of his Warriors contract and sometimes it's been questionable as to whether he has justified that in the 15s game, but he was impressive in the early rounds of the NPC this year for Counties Manukau until injury, and would have been a contender for the All Blacks XV.

While there's plenty of depth in the outside backs, he looks like a player, at 23, whose time could still come for higher honours.