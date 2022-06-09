The Highlanders need a boost. Photo / Photosport

Elliott Smith covers off the latest talking points in New Zealand rugby.

An observation...

The Highlanders need to reinvent themselves in 2023 and that will require some bold calls. This year they were lacklustre, stringing together just four wins, and a playoff appearance shouldn't paper over that.

Between 2015 (their title year) and 2019 they made the playoffs every year, and that was in a more convoluted finals system. In 2017 they posted 11 wins and their prize was finishing in seventh due to the conference system. They were knocked out by the champion Crusaders in week one.

That quality of that era has been eroded away as Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Lima Sopoaga, Nasi Manu, Ash Dixon and Elliot Dixon moved offshore. But crucially, the Highlanders failed to recruit well enough to replace them. They've always prided themselves on nabbing talent overlooked or unwanted from other regions, but the signatures they've attracted since haven't matched the kind of players they got to put pen to paper in the mid to late 2010s.

Sorting recruitment is a must. There's one player they should be making their priority - Damian McKenzie. He's off-contract with the Chiefs and NZR. There was a decent whisper a couple of years ago McKenzie was heading back south. He'd be an instant game-changer, especially combining with Aaron Smith and Folau Fakatava.

Damian McKenzie has been playing in Japan. Photo / Getty

A problem...

Having said all that, you also need a new coach in place before you can sort signings for the next season, and the Highlanders don't have their Tony Brown replacement confirmed yet.

A suggestion....

The Hurricanes also need to make signings a priority for 2023. But the one they most need is a re-signing.

Jordie Barrett is off-contract with New Zealand Rugby after this year, as well as the Hurricanes. He signed with the Canes on a one-year deal for 2022 after having a rare out-clause inserted into his contract which he could trigger if he wanted to leave the Canes mid-NZR contract.

Now it's a fresh slate. The Blues claimed they didn't need him last year, but I've got no doubt they will launch a fresh bid at him for 2023 to link up with brother Beauden – in what could be his older sibling's last year in New Zealand rugby.

Jordie Barrett has options to consider for next season. Photo / Getty Images

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee told Newstalk ZB this week that he'd believe it when he saw it in regards to the Blues keeping the paddle down when Jordie Barrett's services go up for grabs. Barrett's strengths at 12 and 15 will be of keen interest across all five New Zealand sides though, with succession planning for the post-World Cup era when players leave making it a fascinating marketplace.

A question...

How much will it sting Hurricanes fans if Beauden Barrett remains the Blues captain through the playoffs and then lifts the Super Rugby Pacific trophy next Saturday? And how much more would it sting if Jordie were to also get away?

A prediction...

A Blues v Crusaders final. The Chiefs are a good chance of making the decider, but the competition would benefit from a rematch of the Blues-Crusaders game on Good Friday and a redux of the 1998 and 2003 finals.