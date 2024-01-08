Cambridge man Will Fransen, 61, survived 24 hours in the ocean after falling overboard off the coast of Whangamatā on Tuesday.

EDITORIAL

New Zealand’s coastal waters are a place where beauty meets the unpredictable, and last week a story of resilience emerged that captivated our imagination - and reignited concerns about safety at sea. Will Fransen’s harrowing 24-hour ordeal adrift off Whangamatā and the Coromandel Peninsula is a testament to human endurance, but also raised questions about safety.

Fransen, a 61-year-old solo fisherman, found himself battling the elements after an unfortunate mishap on his 12-metre boat. His story of survival, marked by the absence of a lifejacket or personal locator beacon, serves as a stark reminder of the perils that can befall even the most seasoned mariners. Fransen’s gratitude for being alive underscores the fragility of life at sea, and his candid admission, “I would have given any money for a lifejacket”, echoes a sentiment boaties can ill afford to ignore.

There were 90 preventable drownings last year, according to Water Safety New Zealand. Although the national figure was down slightly from the previous year, it was higher than the 10-year average of 82. The majority were from unintentional slips and falls (29), followed by at beaches (26), rivers (24), offshore (11) and pools (11).

The absence of a national maritime law mandating the use of life jackets for all boaters on vessels under 6m in length is a gap in our safety regulations. According to Coastguard New Zealand, not wearing a lifejacket is the leading risk factor for boating fatalities. It’s a statistic that cannot be dismissed lightly. In a country surrounded by water, where recreational activities abound, the need for comprehensive safety measures is imperative.

Fransen’s reliance on a harness with some buoyancy, while commendable, highlights the need for a more stringent approach to safety equipment. The reassurance he felt with the boat’s rails up proved to be misplaced, emphasising that complacency can be a dangerous companion on the water. It’s high time to reassess our laws and make wearing lifejackets mandatory in all circumstances, with stringent enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance.

While Fransen’s saga unfolded on the eastern coast, another incident off the Kāpiti Coast further underscores the importance of preparedness. Two divers, Judy and Regan, navigated a potentially perilous situation with the help of a personal locator beacon. Their co-ordinated efforts with rescue centres in New Zealand and Texas, utilising modern technology, emphasise the role of advanced safety equipment in averting potential disasters. Coastguard skipper Mark Davidson was impressed with how well-organised and prepared the dive group was, saying: “They did everything right.”

The current regulations, which place the responsibility on the skipper to decide when lifejackets should be worn, may leave room for oversight. We must prioritise a shift toward a more proactive approach, where lifejackets become a non-negotiable safety standard for all on board, irrespective of the skipper’s judgment.

As we celebrate Fransen’s miraculous survival, we should not forget the lessons his experience imparts. We owe it to our maritime community to strengthen our safety regulations, ensuring every boat journey is underpinned by a commitment to well-defined and strictly enforced safety measures. Our waterways are a source of joy and recreation; let’s make sure they remain so for everyone, with safety at the forefront.