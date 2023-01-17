The "unprecedented" uptick in drownings over the 2021/2022 summer holiday period was alarming. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Kiwis need to get smarter in and around the water.

Water Safety New Zealand last year recorded a total of 91 preventable drownings, 77 of whom were males, which was the first time since 2011 the toll had passed 90.

As of December 28 last year, 10 people had drowned in the Bay of Plenty - one while fishing, one while surfing, two while kayaking, two while swimming, two while diving and two fell into the water.

These deaths are tragic but, alarmingly, both kayakers were not wearing lifejackets.

On Monday, it was reported 86 skippers were handed breach notices by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council harbourmaster between Labour Weekend and January 10 for breaking lifejacket rules. In total, 345 breaches had been handed out.

Of the lifejacket breaches, 22 were kayakers and 17 were stand-up paddleboarders.

Not wearing a lifejacket is the leading risk factor for boating fatalities, and two-thirds of those who die in recreational boating accidents each year could be saved if they wore one, according to Coastguard New Zealand.

Everyone on board boats under six metres in length should wear a lifejacket unless the skipper deems it safe to remove them.

There is no national maritime law making wearing lifejackets mandatory, but skippers must carry a correctly-sized lifejacket for each person on board.

It is the skipper’s legal responsibility to ensure that lifejackets are worn in situations of heightened risk, such as when crossing a bar, in rough water, during an emergency, and by non-swimmers.

If they are not worn, lifejackets must be stored so that they are immediately available in case of an emergency.

Maritime New Zealand says most accidents occur suddenly without warning and there may be no time to grab a lifejacket unless it is close at hand - and it’s extremely difficult to put one on once people are in the water.

And the data backs that up, with national figures showing 77 per cent of men over 55 who drowned were not wearing lifejackets, or if they were, they were not being worn correctly.

Anglers I know have complained about being uncomfortable or restricted by lifejackets but, no matter how small the chances of a fall or a capsize, is chasing that prized catch worth risking your life?

If it’s likely to save lives, then it’s time to introduce a law that makes wearing lifejackets mandatory for people on small boats, using kayaks and using stand-up paddleboards.