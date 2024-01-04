The Waikato region is famed for its beautiful rivers, lakes and ocean, but all pose a substantial danger. Photo / 123rf

The Waikato region is famed for its beautiful rivers, lakes and ocean, but all pose a substantial danger. Photo / 123rf

There were 16 drownings in the Waikato region in 2023, according to figures released by Water Safety New Zealand today.

Nationally, a total of 90 preventable drownings were recorded last year, meaning the region accounted for nearly 18 per cent of fatalities.

Although the national figure was down slightly on last year’s total count by four drownings, the number was still substantially higher than the 10-year average of 82.

This was also the case in Waikato, where there was a 70 per cent increase in water-related deaths over the average of 9.4 per year.

Figures obtained by the Waikato Herald show that men were vastly over-represented in the Waikato toll, with 14 male deaths compared to two for females.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the region’s appeal as a recreational destination was a significant contributing factor to the high numbers.

Fly fishing and other water pursuits make the Waikato region a popular, but potentially dangerous, destination.

“The Waikato region, with its abundant water bodies, including rivers, lakes, and coastal areas, is a hub for recreational water activities.

“However, this also makes it a region with potential water safety risks.”

The breakdown of the 2023 figures showed some groups were much more likely to come to harm than others.

The majority of drownings in Waikato were people aged over 55, who made up nine of the 16 fatalities.

Overall, most drownings were due to falls and while swimming, which accounted for six and four deaths respectively.

Fishing from land was behind two of the 16 deaths, with another two due to other non-recreational activities.

The remaining two drownings were people on watercraft, with powered- and non-powered-craft accounting for one death each.

The region's lakes and rivers may seem safer than the sea, but actually accounted for the majority of drownings in 2023. Photo / 123RF

The most dangerous environments in Waikato were rivers and streams, where six drownings occurred, and beaches, where there were five.

New Zealand Europeans were the largest ethnic group, accounting for nine drowning deaths, with four Asian people, two Māori people and one other person killed.

Gerrard said drowning risks could be mitigated through education and targeted programs to help people understand key safety points, as well as the Waikato region’s “unique water environments and the activities undertaken by its residents and visitors”.

“A dedicated strategy for water safety and drowning prevention is essential to safeguard the community.

“It enables us to tailor safety measures and educational programs that are specific to the region’s unique water environments and the activities undertaken by its residents and visitors.

“Our goal is to create a culture of safety and respect for the water, which is integral to preventing accidents and drownings.”

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard.

Gerrard acknowledged there was significant community work happening to assist with Water Safety New Zealand’s goal of zero preventable drownings by 2030.

“I want to commend Amy and Sport Waikato along with the strategy group members for their exceptional efforts in championing water safety in the Waikato region.

“The group’s dedication and proactive approach are key drivers in our collaborative mission towards zero preventable drownings.

“Their work exemplifies the power of community involvement in creating a safer water environment for everyone.

“Together, we’re crafting a water safety culture that is both vigilant and empowering, setting a standard for others to follow.”





Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



