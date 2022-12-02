Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Editorial: Sir Murray Halberg’s legacy lives on

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Sir Murray Halberg died on November 30, 2022, at the age of 89. Photo / Photosport

Sir Murray Halberg died on November 30, 2022, at the age of 89. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

The legacy of New Zealand’s golden hour of Olympic glory – that blessed moment when Sir Peter Snell and Sir Murray Halberg bagged golds in the 800m and 5000m at the 1960 Rome Olympics

Latest from Sport