Black Caps captain Tim Southee. Photo / Photosport, File

EDITORIAL

It has been a summer of discontent for New Zealand cricket fans.

Was a time, New Zealand Cricket could seemingly do no wrong. Quiet overachievers in 50-over World Cups, the Black Caps were branded the nice guys of cricket and spent most of the 2010s building a reputation for playing hard but fair.

Results followed in the test arena. When Ross Taylor hit the winning runs against India in the World Test Championship final, commentator Simon Doull nailed the moment. “Sometimes,” said Doull, “just sometimes – nice guys do finish first!”

Over the past decade, support for the Black Caps and the White Ferns has broadened, with women and families prominent in the crowds. Fans have felt a connection with the likeable and relatable players.

Lately, the connection has cooled.

Watching from home, many have been unimpressed with having to switch between two pay-TV broadcasters, Sky and Spark.

At the ground hasn’t been great, either. The World Test Champions had no home test match until the middle of February, demonstrating where the interests that run the global game are looking.

The distasteful selection of Scott Kuggeleijn adds further clouds. The paceman’s form in the domestic game is less noticeable than the considerable baggage he brings, having been tried for – and found not guilty of – rape.

That Brendon McCullum’s England side is battering us with a brand of cricket he honed while wearing the Black Cap is almost – though not entirely – besides the point.

Traditionally, supporting the Black Caps hasn’t been easy, but it has seldom been as uncomfortable.