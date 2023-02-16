Uncontracted veteran Trent Boult was not called upon for the first test against England. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

What would allow international cricket players and fans to get the most from their respective experiences in the sport? A global calendar.

The absence of Trent Boult from the opening New Zealand-England fixture at Mt Maunganui has accentuated the issue.

Debutants Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn toiled with valour as the hosts’ attrition gradually combated the visitors’ aggression. Both secured maiden test wickets with Tickner getting Ben Duckett to drive to Michael Bracewell at short cover and Kuggeleijn forcing a false pull from Ben Stokes to Tom Latham at short mid-wicket.

However, Boult is a box office player and, at 33, remains close to his peak.

As arguably New Zealand’s finest left-arm pace bowler, he has been left to contemplate whether a 78-match, 317-wicket test career is over. The fact the Bay of Plenty local lives just along the road from the venue makes the matter more galling.

Fans forking out what is currently limited disposable income deserve to see the best.

Consider the last time England played the opening day of a pink-ball day-night test against New Zealand at Auckland’s Eden Park in 2018. They were dismissed for 58. Boult’s figures? Six for 32.

Paradoxically New Zealand coach Gary Stead and captain Tim Southee, Boult’s long-time tandem pace-bowling partner, were also within their rights to omit him.

What message would it send to the likes of Tickner, Kuggeleijn and potentially Jacob Duffy if they toil in the Plunket Shield and get thwarted on the cusp of a test cap? What would it say about the value and purpose of NZC’s central contracting system?

The International Cricket Council and Federation of International Cricket Associations are the entities chiefly responsible to find a solution for their members.

They need a structure which provides windows for international and T20 franchise leagues so that players, many of whom are still reeling from the physical and mental effects of getting cooped up during the Covid pandemic, reduce the onset of fatigue.

In addition to the Boult saga, who wants to see a test world where Lockie Ferguson’s career is limited to 11 overs in Perth in 2019, where Kyle Jamieson’s subjected to constant back stress fractures or where Adam Milne never takes the park in whites?

Nations like New Zealand are proportionately punished more than the likes of India, England and Australia because they cannot offer their talent as much money. The Big Three have more financial clout derived from broadcasting rights income.

Players might also need to take some self-responsibility. The neon-light salaries presented by T20 franchises are hard to refuse and should not be subject to restraints of trade. However, if cricketers are taken at their word that a life balance with family and other pursuits is important, sometimes the cash might need sacrificing in the name of wellbeing.