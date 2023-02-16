Boomfa! Security guard smokes streaker during Blackcaps Test in Mt Maunganui. Video / Sam Chapman / The Legend of Marty Banks

A security guard has gone viral after smashing a streaker to the ground in an epic takedown during day 1 of the first Test match between the Black Caps and England.

In footage posted online, the partial streaker, who was wearing nothing but underwear, can be seen disrupting play as he slowly moves inside the inner ring.

With play grinding to a halt, all eyes were on the pitch invader. While one Red Badge security guard was hovering behind the streaker, the man appeared unaware there was another security guard eyeing him up.

Avoiding the security behind him, the invader continues to move towards the pitch.

Making a beeline for the streaker, the second Red Badge security guard can be seen sprinting at the man before smashing him to the ground in a textbook rugby tackle.

The force was strong enough to send the streaker and security guard rolling before coming to a halt on the ground.

One pitch invader got more than a stadium ban after being thumped by a security guard. Photo / The Legend of Marty Banks

The crowd can be heard cheering as the tackle is made. The pitch invader was then surrounded by security and taken away.

The incident happened at the Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui.

Viewers took to social media to praise the guard for his technique and takedown.

“When you wanna be a WWE star but your parents force you to become a groundsman,” one joked.

Another added: “He needs to be a tackling coach for a Super Rugby team.”

A third joked: “When you have work at 3 but rugby training at 5.”

It’s not the first time a pitch invader has been flattened by a security guard.

In 2022, two pitch invaders at Eden Park were dealt to in impressive rugby fashion by security guards during a Super Rugby Pacific clash.

The first invader entered the field of play shirtless and scurried along the in-goal area behind the posts of the West Stand.

After narrowly evading one of the ground staff, he was blind-sided and tackled into the turf by another security guard, prompting loud jeers from the raucous crowd.

Just minutes later another man decided to jump the barriers along the North Stand and take his chances with the security team.

After quickly removing his shirt, the man managed to evade the first line of defence of the security team as he ran down the sideline towards the centre of the field.

However, another guard executed another impressive takedown to quickly bring the invader to the ground.















