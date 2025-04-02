Stage two would see the North Stand be architecturally aligned with the South Stand, creating a ‘unified and iconic stadium profile’. This would include a full redevelopment of the lower North Stand including new function and entertainment spaces.

The third and final stage is a long-term adaption with a provision for a retractable roof and additional infrastructure to support all-weather events.

The development hopes to strengthen New Zealand’s ability to host global events and enrich community and cultural participation.

The presentation includes mock-up images of new events such as pickleball, beach volleyball and X-Games being hosted at Eden Park along with optimising rugby and cricket at the stadium, the two sports that have the longest history at the ground.

An artist's impression of a ramp for the X-Games at Eden Park.

Eden Park have approached the Government to support funding the project.

“We had the opportunity to present to the National Party caucus last week,” Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said.

“We also have now written to the Minister for Sport to engage in a conversation around the opportunity and the return on the investment deliverable from the stage one redevelopment of Eden Park.”

“We’re confident the investment provides a return to not only the ratepayers of Auckland but also the taxpayers of New Zealand. There’s far broader benefits associated with Eden Park 2.1 than just the economic benefits, and we understand that the opportunity will come for us to demonstrate that in the right forum,” Sautner added.

Sautner said the timeline for the entire project is between five and 15 years.

“The priority is stage one. It’s the foundation of the future redevelopment of Eden Park. That $110 million is critical for the event calendar over the next three to five years, and our focus is on stage one.

“We know the horizon is between 5 and 15 years to complete the project, If we had a press go today for the entire funding, we would be able to deliver this program in five years, but we understand that there is going to be a staged approach and also a calendar of content that we want to make sure that we can deliver.

“So the reality is three years for the completion of stage one.”

Last week councillors voted 17-2 that the venue was fit-for-purpose as Auckland’s main stadium - endorsing in principle a staged redevelopment as the best and most feasible option.

That saw the rival Quay Park waterfront stadium proposal miss out.

Last week, the Herald reported that a report by senior council officers said the Eden Park Trust is seeking $110 million from the Government for the first stage to redevelop the Lower North Stand.

However, it also said there are no plans for Auckland Council to provide funding towards a major stadium upgrade or new stadium but there may be merit in Government support in the early stages.

