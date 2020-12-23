Dylan Cleaver: Four burning questions ahead of Black Caps' test series with Pakistan

Black Caps celebrate a wicket. Photo / Photosport

Four burning questions ahead of New Zealand's two-test series versus Pakistan.

1. Will we see New Zealand pick a spinner for either test?

It's nothing more than a gut feeling but Mitchell Santner could have a role to play at Bay Oval. If he does, it will come at the expense of incumbent all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

Santner is a terrific white-ball spin bowler and although his 22-test career has failed to ignite he is known to be a favourite of the leadership team.

What could win him a place in the XI is a combination of location and circumstance. The Bay Oval is his happiest hunting ground, having scored a century and taken 3-53 in 40 overs of second-innings toil at Mt Maunganui against England a season ago.

The circumstance is that with New Zealand's four-pronged pace attack in compelling form, New Zealand can't play their best spinner – Ajaz Patel – because it would lengthen the tail too much.

Santner's batting credentials are not as strong as Mitchell's, but he can bat No 7 at a pinch and his bowling offers something different on a Bay Oval wicket that may be flatter than those used so far this test summer.

2. Can Will Young find a place in the XI during the series?

No, is the short and most likely answer. The only way I can see Young playing in either test is an injury to one of the top six.

If you look at it methodically, he is not tipping out Tom Latham, Kane Williamson or Ross Taylor, three men who will go down as greats of the New Zealand game. If Henry Nicholls' lean trot had continued he might have been looked at for the No 5 slot but that is moot.

The only slot where you could make an argument for him to play would be as Latham's opening partner, but it's a thin argument.

Will Young. Photo / Photosport

Like Tom Blundell, Young would be a makeshift opener and unlike Blundell, he hasn't got a test century against Australia at the MCG a year ago to fall back on.

A double-failure for Blundell in Mt Maunganui might add a bit of oomph to the debate, but after the travails in Australia last season, this is no longer a camp that rushes to judgement.

3. Will the pitches be as green as they were for the West Indies series?

Expect the second test in Christchurch to be a win-the-toss-and-bowl wicket but I'm curious to see what Jared Carter produces at Bay Oval. Last season it was heavily criticised for being too dry and not having the requisite pace and carry.

To be fair it was the first test held at the ground and it did produce a result, but it certainly wasn't a wicket where slip fielders had to worry too much about taking reverse-cup catches.

Coach Gary Stead said earlier trips to Bay Oval this season have indicated there will be more grass on the wicket.

The home team will have suggested to Carter that they keep that cover nice and lush, though it would also pay to remember this Pakistan attack will be far more adept at targeting the right places to bowl than the hapless West Indians.

4. Who are the Pakistan players NZ should most fear?

Babar Azam will miss the first test at least and possibly the series after cracking his thumb, which is a great shame for those who enjoy cricket as an artistic expression.

On the batting side, Azhar Ali has been a prolific contributor over the course of his career (6129 runs, 17 centuries), though he is especially strong in Pakistan's neutral "home" of the UAE.

Unquestionably, the strength of this Babar-less side lies in the bowling.

In his 21-test career Mohammad Abbas has taken 80 wickets at a cost of 21.7, which is world class. He's not usually mentioned among the modern greats but if he continues at that rate he soon will be.

Yasir Shah, with his 224 test wickets, will be by some distance the best spinner on either side, though there are always doubts about how effective a wrist spinner will be in New Zealand conditions.