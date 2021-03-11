Double Olympic gold medallist canoeist Lisa Carrington announces engagement to partner Michael Buck

Kiwi Olympic star Lisa Carrington and Michael Buck have announced their engagement on social media. Photo / Lisa Carrington, Instagram

Kiwi canoeist Lisa Carrington is set to tie the knot, announcing her engagement to long-time partner Michael Buck.

The double Olympic gold medallist revealed the news on social media today.

"So on another note ... We're engaged," Carrington posted on Instagram.

The caption is accompanied by a photo of the smiling couple at Ōhope in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Carrington's hopes of heading to Tokyo to contend the 2021 Olympics are up in the air amid the Covid-19 pandemic, where she could win a gold medal at a third consecutive Games.

Assuming the event goes ahead, Carrington will head there as one of New Zealand's best chances to medal. The 31-year-old claimed top honours in the K1 200m at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games while also taking bronze in the K1 500m in Rio.