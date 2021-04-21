Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Derek Chauvin trial: US sports club Las Vegas Raiders under fire for George Floyd tweet

2 minutes to read
George Floyd murder trial: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder. Video / Sky News

George Floyd murder trial: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder. Video / Sky News

NZ Herald

As people took to social media to express their thoughts on the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was today convicted of the murder of George Floyd, there were all kinds of emotions on display.

One particular Twitter account, however, appears to have missed the mark - and it did not go unnoticed.

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the death of George Floyd (pictured). Photo / Facebook
Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the death of George Floyd (pictured). Photo / Facebook

The Las Vegas Raiders — an American football team — tried to be a part of the social justice conversation, but they couldn't have done a worse job.

The Raiders' social media account tweeted out "I CAN BREATHE", with the date and the team logo — and they pinned it to the top of their account.

Thousands have slammed the post, saying they feel it's very insensitive to George Floyd, who told officers "I can't breathe" more than 20 times while being forcefully detained by Chauvin, before eventually dying.

"No this is bad, really really bad. Who approved this??" asked one person.

"How many people participated in the approval process of this tweet" asked another.

Just minutes before Chauvin heard his verdict, a 16-year-old black girl called Ma'Khia Bryant was shot dead by police in Ohio.

Read More